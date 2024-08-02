Pete Davidson Prioritizes Mental Health with Wellness Facility Stay

Pete Davidson, known for his work on Saturday Night Live and numerous stand-up specials, has once again prioritized his mental health. It’s been reported that Davidson checked into a wellness facility to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder. This move comes after an incredibly busy period marked by over 200 live comedy shows and the release of his Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli.
Focus on Mental Health
Mental health has always been a priority for the comedian. A source revealed,
Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time. During a stand-up show in Atlantic City with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart, Davidson addressed his stint, jokingly telling the crowd,
I am fresh out of rehab, everyone… Seventh time’s the charm!
The comedian’s history with mental health issues is well known. In a 2018 interview with Variety, Davidson discussed being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and revealed,
I’d been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9 years old. He mentioned that a new medication had recently stabilized him.
Acknowledging Sobriety
Davidson has been open about his sobriety journey, often addressing it humorously. During his recent comedy tour, he shared personal experiences involving drug use. At Aretha Franklin’s funeral, he admitted to using ketamine, joking about how awkward it felt:
I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that.
Upcoming Comedy Shows
Davidson is not stepping away from the stage entirely. This October, he will join John Mulaney for a stand-up performance in Portland, Maine. According to reports:
Coming to the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, get ready for a night of comedy with John Mulaney and Pete Davidson!
Additionally, Davidson continues working on the film Bupkis, alongside O’Shea Jackson Jr., Paul Walter Hauser, and Nathan Fielder. The movie promises to bring more of Davidson’s unique humor to the big screen.
