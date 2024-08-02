Pete Davidson is Prioritizing Mental Health with a Wellness Facility Visit

by

Pete Davidson has once again taken steps to focus on his mental health.

According to sources, the Bupkis star has checked into a wellness facility recently. This decision underscores the importance he places on maintaining his mental health amidst his busy career in comedy and acting.

Commitment to Mental Health

Pete Davidson is Prioritizing Mental Health with a Wellness Facility VisitMental health has always been a priority for Davidson. A source close to the comedian mentioned that he regularly checks himself into rehab. Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time. Davidson has openly discussed his struggles with borderline personality disorder and severe PTSD.

Tour Collaboration with Comedy Greats

Pete Davidson is Prioritizing Mental Health with a Wellness Facility Visit

Alongside his mental health commitments, Davidson is gearing up for a comedy tour with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart. The trio will perform in various cities starting this September. Despite challenges, Davidson continues to embrace opportunities to connect with his audience.

Openness About Substance Use

Pete Davidson is Prioritizing Mental Health with a Wellness Facility Visit

The comedian has been candid about his use of ketamine and other substances. During a recent show, he humorously shared, I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm! This openness is part of what makes Pete’s story unique.

The Impact of Bupkis

Pete Davidson is Prioritizing Mental Health with a Wellness Facility Visit

Davidson’s recent work on Bupkis resonates deeply with him. He described the series as a window into his life: I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television, and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny, and heartfelt.

A Lifelong Struggle

Pete Davidson is Prioritizing Mental Health with a Wellness Facility Visit

Since being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2016, Pete has sought help from various facilities to manage his condition. His continuous effort highlights the importance of seeking help and sheds light on mental health awareness in the entertainment industry.

