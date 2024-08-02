Pete Davidson is Prioritizing Mental Health with a Wellness Facility Visit

Pete Davidson has once again taken steps to focus on his mental health.
According to sources, the Bupkis star has checked into a wellness facility recently. This decision underscores the importance he places on maintaining his mental health amidst his busy career in comedy and acting.
Commitment to Mental Health
Mental health has always been a priority for Davidson. A source close to the comedian mentioned that he regularly checks himself into rehab.
Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time. Davidson has openly discussed his struggles with borderline personality disorder and severe PTSD.
Tour Collaboration with Comedy Greats
Alongside his mental health commitments, Davidson is gearing up for a comedy tour with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart. The trio will perform in various cities starting this September. Despite challenges, Davidson continues to embrace opportunities to connect with his audience.
Openness About Substance Use
The comedian has been candid about his use of ketamine and other substances. During a recent show, he humorously shared,
I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm! This openness is part of what makes Pete’s story unique.
The Impact of Bupkis
Davidson’s recent work on Bupkis resonates deeply with him. He described the series as a window into his life:
I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television, and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny, and heartfelt.
A Lifelong Struggle
Since being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2016, Pete has sought help from various facilities to manage his condition. His continuous effort highlights the importance of seeking help and sheds light on mental health awareness in the entertainment industry.
