Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

by

Pete Davidson, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and recent stand-up tours, has checked into a wellness facility to address his mental health. This news comes following a rigorous schedule of over 200 live comedy shows and multiple film projects, along with the release of his Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli earlier this year.

Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

Mental health has always been a priority for Pete, who has been notably open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. According to sources close to him, he has remained committed to focusing on his sobriety despite a busy professional life.

Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

Pete’s previous treatment took place in the summer of 2023, addressing similar issues. A source commented, Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.

Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

Ongoing Struggles With Mental Health

The performer has long been open about his mental health journey. Back in 2018, Pete revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. This admission followed a rehabilitation program in December 2016 due to what was initially believed to be complications from heavy marijuana use.

Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

In a candid moment, Pete highlighted the impact of his condition, saying during a podcast interview on WTF with Marc Maron, This whole year has been a f—ing nightmare… getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.

Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

Fan Support Amid Personal Battles

Pete continues to receive outpouring support from his fans on social media. A sentiment echoed widely, as one can see from messages of encouragement flooding in his comments section. Many supporters admire his openness in discussing mental health, hoping it will aid others facing similar challenges.

It’s not the first time Pete addressed these personal hurdles publicly. During a September 2023 show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart, he humorously mentioned his recent treatment stint: I am fresh out of rehab, everyone… Seventh time’s the charm!

Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sky CEO Dana Strong Confirms Continued Access to Warner Content and Future Commissioning Plans
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2024
Young Sheldon Stars Return for Georgie and Mandy’s New Journey
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2024
How to Make Senku Cola From Dr. Stone
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2020
Should Palpatine Return?
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sheryl Underwood
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jordan Kristine Seamon
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.