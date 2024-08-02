Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

Pete Davidson, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and recent stand-up tours, has checked into a wellness facility to address his mental health. This news comes following a rigorous schedule of over 200 live comedy shows and multiple film projects, along with the release of his Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli earlier this year.
Mental health has always been a priority for Pete, who has been notably open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. According to sources close to him, he has remained committed to focusing on his sobriety despite a busy professional life.
Pete’s previous treatment took place in the summer of 2023, addressing similar issues. A source commented,
Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.
Ongoing Struggles With Mental Health
The performer has long been open about his mental health journey. Back in 2018, Pete revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. This admission followed a rehabilitation program in December 2016 due to what was initially believed to be complications from heavy marijuana use.
In a candid moment, Pete highlighted the impact of his condition, saying during a podcast interview on WTF with Marc Maron,
This whole year has been a f—ing nightmare… getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.
Fan Support Amid Personal Battles
Pete continues to receive outpouring support from his fans on social media. A sentiment echoed widely, as one can see from messages of encouragement flooding in his comments section. Many supporters admire his openness in discussing mental health, hoping it will aid others facing similar challenges.
It’s not the first time Pete addressed these personal hurdles publicly. During a September 2023 show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart, he humorously mentioned his recent treatment stint:
I am fresh out of rehab, everyone… Seventh time’s the charm!
