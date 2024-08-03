Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for his mental health, PEOPLE has learned.
Taking Time for Personal Health
On Wednesday, July 31, PEOPLE confirmed that the Saturday Night Live alum, 30, is taking time to focus on his health. This move follows a series of over 200 live stand-up comedy shows nationwide, several film projects, and the release of his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, in January.
Mental Health a Long-standing Concern
A source told PEOPLE that mental health has always been a priority for Davidson, who has openly discussed his history dealing with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). While staying busy with work this year, the source mentioned Davidson has been concentrating on his sobriety. His friends and family are very proud that he has chosen to continue taking care of himself.
The Sobriety Journey
Davidson recently underwent treatment in the summer of 2023 to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder. At the time, a source told PEOPLE,
Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.
A Public Acknowledgement of Struggles
Davidson spoke openly about his latest stint during a September 2023 comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He humorously told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Etess Arena,
I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!
Open About Past Medication Use
The comedian also revealed he took ketamine daily for four years. As he illustrated its mind-altering capabilities with humor to the audience:
One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler’s List.
A History with Mental Health Challenges
The Bodies Bodies Bodies star has long been open about his mental health battles. In 2018, Davidson disclosed that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of wrestling with depression and anxiety. Initially believing that his breakdowns stemmed from marijuana use in 2016, it ultimately led him to check into a rehabilitation program.
Sobriety as a Priority
A source told ET at the time:
Pete Davidson has been in rehab and is being treated for mental health issues. He can be manic and wasn’t sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to get help, take a break, and get back on track. Pete is focusing on himself.
A Commitment to Raising Awareness
In an interview from August 2018 with Variety, Davidson shared he’d been in and out of mental health facilities since age nine. He explained that new medications had helped stabilize him after several turbulent years:
The last few years have been real rough with me. I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.
If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to connect with a certified crisis counselor.
