Penny Dreadful Cast: Then and Now

Penny Dreadful is an acclaimed TV series that aired from 2014 to 2016 and was created by John Logan. Set in Victorian London, the show weaves together various iconic literary characters such as Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and Dracula, among others, in a dark and atmospheric tale of mystery, horror, and supernatural occurrences. The series follows Vanessa Ives, a powerful medium who enlists the help of a motley crew of individuals with dark pasts to combat supernatural threats plaguing the city.
Penny Dreadful received critical acclaim for its intricate storytelling, compelling characters, and striking visuals, earning it a devoted fanbase. The show was nominated for a total of 13 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run, showcasing its high quality and craftsmanship. Despite its relatively short three-season tenure, Penny Dreadful continues to resonate with audiences, finding new viewers through its availability on streaming platforms. One key strong point of the show is its dazzling ensemble of talent. So, let’s dive into the cast of Penny Dreadful and see where they are today.
Josh Hartnett as Ethan Chandler
After rising to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s, Josh Hartnett disappeared from the mainstream spotlight in the mid 2000s. In a bid to live a quieter life, he moved to the countryside of England and took on smaller roles in lower budget productions. However, in 2014 he led the cast of Penny Dreadful. Hartnett’s comeback performance was a standout role that showcased his raw talent and versatility as an actor. Portraying the character of Ethan Chandler, an enigmatic American sharpshooter with a mysterious and troubled past, Hartnett brought depth and complexity to the role, capturing the essence of a tormented soul grappling with inner demons. As Ethan becomes embroiled in the dark and supernatural world of Penny Dreadful, Hartnett delivered a captivating performance that impressed both critics and audiences alike.
After the show ended, Josh Hartnett once again slipped off the mainstream radar. However, 2023 marked another comeback year for the actor. After starring in a popular episode of Black Mirror, he joined the star-studded cast of Oppenheimer. Collectively, these roles put him back on the Hollywood map. In 2024, he will lead M. Night Shyamalan‘s mystery horror movie, Trap. After this, he will forefront the action-thriller, Fight or Flight.
Timothy Dalton as Sir Malcolm Murray
Timothy Dalton, who once soared to stardom as one of the biggest stars in the world after his portrayal of James Bond, experienced a slight decline in his career before landing a pivotal role in Edgar Wright‘s Hot Fuzz. However, it was his role amongst the eclectic cast of Penny Dreadful in 2014 that truly propelled him back into the spotlight. In the show, Dalton portrayed Sir Malcolm Murray, a complex character who is both hard and shrewd, yet intelligent. Once a jovial and enthusiastic explorer, Sir Malcolm Murray is now a man consumed by anger and guilt over the death of his son, leading to a compelling and emotionally charged performance by the talented thespian. More recently, Timothy Dalton has remained prominent in TV, starring in acclaimed shows like 1923, The Crown, and Doom Patrol.
Eva Green as Vanessa Ives
Eva Green, born on July 5, 1980, in Paris, France, rose to fame through captivating performances in movies such as Casino Royale and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. However, it was her role as Vanessa Ives in Penny Dreadful that truly solidified her status as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Boarding the cast of Penny Dreadful, Green portrayed Vanessa Ives, an accomplished and enigmatic witch who uses her supernatural abilities to aid Sir Malcolm Murray in his search for his lost daughter, Mina. Green’s portrayal of Vanessa Ives was a tour de force, showcasing her immense talent and range as an actress.
Her haunting and multi-layered rendition in Penny Dreadful enthralled audiences and wowed critics, earning her accolades for her portrayal of one of the most iconic characters in television history. In fact, her nuanced performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2015. In 2024, the BAFTA-winning actress will re-team with Casino Royale director Martin Campbell for the action movie Dirty Angels which will focus on a tight-knit group of female soldiers.
Billie Piper as Lily
Billie Piper, who has cemented herself as one of the biggest stars in British Television, first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Rose Tyler in the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who. Her talent and versatility were further showcased through her leading role in the comedy drama Secret Diary of a Call Girl. However, Piper’s most memorable and complex role came with her portrayal of Lily in the star-studded cast of Penny Dreadful.
In the series, Piper’s character Lily begins as a polite and courteous individual, but as the show progresses, she transforms into a darker and more violent persona, displaying a range of emotions and complexities that solidify Piper as a powerhouse in the industry. In 2020, Piper transcended from acting to writing, co-creating the drama series I Hate Suzie, serving as showrunner and lead star. In 2024, she starred in the Netflix original film, Scoop, a controversial drama that depicts the events of the BBC obtaining the infamous interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Harry Treadaway as Dr. Victor Frankenstein
Harry Treadaway‘s portrayal of Dr. Victor Frankenstein amongst the cast of Penny Dreadful was a standout performance that brought a unique and refreshing take on the classic character. Unlike the traditional depiction of Frankenstein as a mad scientist, Treadaway flipped the character on its head, portraying him as a vainglorious youth enamored with his own potential and ambitions. Through his dynamic performance, Treadaway showcased Frankenstein’s complexities, struggles, and moral dilemmas, making him a relatable and engaging character for audiences. Since the show ended, Treadaway has taken on roles in acclaimed TV shows like The Crown and Star Trek: Picard. He is next set to star opposite Holliday Grainger in Halo of Stars, a drama film that charts the lives of a small traveling circus.
Reeve Carney as Dorian Gray
Reeve Carney‘s portrayal of Dorian Gray is undeniably one of the most compelling characters amongst the cast of Penny Dreadful thanks to his unpredictability and captivating performance. As Dorian Gray, Carney mesmerizes the audience with his boisterous ways and charismatic persona, making him a character that consistently takes major risks and often causes huge drama throughout the series. Carney’s ability to embody the complex and enigmatic nature of Dorian Gray adds an intriguing layer to the character, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they witness his unpredictable and sometimes dangerous behavior. Since the show ended in 2016, Carney hasn’t been as prominent. However, he did take on the role as Tom Ford in Ridley Scott‘s biopic, House of Gucci in 2021.
Rory Kinnear as John Clare
Rory Kinnear is undeniably one of the most recognizable faces in British film and television, known for his versatile acting abilities and captivating performances. Amongst the cast of Penny Dreadful, Kinnear shines in his portrayal of John Clare, a character who is both haunting and sympathetic. As John Clare, Kinnear beautifully captures the essence of a kind and gentle man who is overshadowed by his violent actions as he transforms into the creature. Kinnear’s nuanced and emotionally charged performance as John Clare elicits a sense of empathy and complexity, showcasing his talent in bringing depth and humanity to a character plagued by inner turmoil and external struggles. In 2024, Kinnear starred in Guy Ritchie‘s action epic, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.