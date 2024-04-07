Penélope Cruz: Top 8 Most Iconic Movie Roles

Often regarded as the Spanish enchantress at the peak of her career, Penélope Cruz has starred in several iconic movies throughout her acting career. Cruz has loved to perform since she was a toddler. Although she initially studied classical ballet at Spain’s National Conservatory for nine years, she eventually turned to acting and quickly developed a passion for it.
Following in the steps of her husband Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz became the second Spanish actor to win an acting Oscar—making her the first Spanish actress. Her performing talents haven’t gone without recognition, as she has won an award in all top European Film Academics, including an Oscar. With an acting career of over three decades, these are the top Penélope Cruz iconic movies and performances.
Vanilla Sky (2001)
The 1992 Spanish romantic tragicomedy Jamón Jamón, in which she co-starred with Javier Bardem, was Penélope Cruz’s feature film debut. As her fame grew through the 1990s, she starred in several Spanish movies, eventually becoming a leading lady of Spanish cinema. After international fame and move to Hollywood, one of her earliest iconic roles was in Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky (2001). Starring alongside Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, Jason Lee, and Kurt Russell. Cruz played Sofia Serrano, a love interest of Cruise’s character. Although her character was killed off, it was still one of Penélope Cruz’s earliest popular roles, especially with its Box Office earnings of $203.4 million.
Volver (2006)
Penélope Cruz played the lead in Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish comedy-drama Volver (2006). Her character, Raimunda, is a single mother. As Volver’s plot unfolds, family secrets are revealed that leave viewers in shock. Raimunda’s mother, who was believed dead, was not only alive but the one who started the fire that burned and killed Raimunda’s father and his mistress (believed to have been his wife’s ashes). Raimunda’s daughter, Paula, is also her sister, a child born after her father raped her. Penélope Cruz’s performance in Volver earned the actress her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress at the 79th Academy Awards in 2007.
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
Penélope Cruz was one of the three lead actors in Woody Allen’s 2008 romantic comedy-drama Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Co-starring with her now-husband Javier Bardem, Scarlett Johansson, and Rebecca Hall, Cruz played María Elena, the ex-wife of Bardem’s character. Vicky Cristina Barcelona was an important movie in Cruz’s life and career. Although not her first co-starring role with Javier Bardem, the couple began dating while filming Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Her performance as María Elena also earned Penélope Cruz her second Academy Award nomination. Also, Vicky Cristina Barcelona was Penélope Cruz’s first and currently only Oscar win.
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was released as the fourth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and a standalone sequel to At World’s End (2007). Penélope Cruz was cast as Angelica, Blackbeard’s (Ian McShane) daughter and Captain Jack Sparrow’s (Johnny Depp) former love interest. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is still Penélope Cruz’s highest-grossing movie.
The film grossed $1.046 billion at the Box Office, with a gross production budget of $410.6 million. Penélope Cruz was pregnant with her first child with Javier Bardem while filming Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Although she did most of her scenes before the pregnancy began to show, her younger sister, Mónica Cruz, had to stand in for her during long-distance shots.
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
Penélope Cruz joined the star-studded cast of Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 mystery film Murder on the Orient Express. Cruz was cast as Pilar Estravados and was introduced as an overly religious woman aboard the Orient Express train. With Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) investigation for the murder of John Cassetti (Johnny Depp), the character is revealed to be the Armstrongs’ Spanish nurse. Although Michael Green had adapted the screenplay from the Agatha Christie 1934 novel of the same name, Cruz’s character’s name was changed from Greta Ohlsson, a Swedish nurse, to Pilar Estravados, a Spanish nurse. Although Pilar Estravados exists in Agatha Christie’s novels, it’s an unrelated character that exists in Agatha Christie‘s 1938 novel Hercule Poirot’s Christmas.
Parallel Mothers (2021)
While still working in the Spanish cinema, especially with Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz continues to deliver award-winning performances. Parallel Mothers is one of Penélope Cruz’s iconic movies, with the actress leading the cast as Janis Martínez Moreno. Cruz played a photographer whose baby is unknowingly switched at birth. Luckily, Janis casually kept in touch with Ana Manso Ferreras (Milena Smit), the teen single mother whose baby was swapped with hers. After Janis discovers her baby Cecilia isn’t hers, she reconnects with Ana, who, not knowing the truth, reveals to Ana that her baby suffered a crib death. Cruz received her fourth Academy Award nomination at the 94th Academy Awards for her performance as Janis Martínez Moreno in Parallel Mothers.
The 355 (2022)
Penélope Cruz joined the female lead cast of Simon Kinberg’s spy action thriller The 355 (2022). It was her first time playing the lead in a spy action movie and she co-starred with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, and Fan Bingbing. Together, their characters, who are part of a group of international spies, work to stop the start of World War III as orchestrated by a powerful terrorist group. Cruz starred as DNI agent and psychologist Graciela Rivera. Although a critical and commercial failure, it is still one of Penélope Cruz’s iconic movies, playing a spy agent.
Ferrari (2023)
In Michael Mann's 2023 biographical sports drama Ferrari, Penélope Cruz portrayed Laura Ferrari. The movie centers around the professional and personal struggles of Enzo Ferrari before and during the 1957 Mille Miglia. Cruz's character is Enzo Ferrari's wife, who stayed with him through it all until she died in 1978. Ferrari also starred Adam Driver (who portrayed Enzo Ferrari), Shailene Woodley (as Lina Lardi), Jack O'Connell (as Peter Collins), and Patrick Dempsey (as Piero Taruffi).