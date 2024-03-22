Peaky Blinders Cast: Catch Up With the Stars of the Hit Show

Peaky Blinders, the groundbreaking series, captivated audiences with its gripping plot centred around the Shelby crime family in post-World War I Birmingham. The show followed the exploits of Thomas Shelby as he navigated the treacherous world of crime, politics, and family dynamics. Running for six seasons between 2013 and 2022, Peaky Blinders garnered critical acclaim, earning a BAFTA Award and multiple Gold Derby nominations for its stellar performances and intricate storytelling.
Originally airing on BBC in the UK, Peaky Blinders quickly gained a global following after being made available on Netflix, reaching audiences far beyond its initial broadcast. Even after the show concluded, its popularity continues to soar, with fans still buzzing about its thrilling conclusion and eagerly awaiting any news of future projects or spin-offs. So, let’s break down the cast of this iconic TV series.
Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby
Cillian Murphy was already a rising star in Hollywood before his casting as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, but it was this role that truly catapulted him to new heights of fame. As the leader of the notorious Shelby crime family, Murphy’s portrayal of Thomas Shelby was nothing short of mesmerizing. The character’s complexities and internal conflicts were brought to life by Murphy’s nuanced performance, blending charm, intelligence, and ruthlessness in a way that made him both captivating and empathetic to audiences.
Despite his character’s proclivity for violence and manipulation, Thomas Shelby remains a deeply complex and multi-dimensional character that audiences can’t help but root for. Murphy’s portrayal of Shelby has solidified him as one of the finest anti-heroes in television history, earning him a place alongside fellow iconic anti-hero characters like Tony Soprano and Walter White. In 2024, Cillian Murphy won his first Oscar for his leading role in Christopher Nolan‘s biopic, Oppenheimer.
Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby
Paul Anderson is undoubtedly one of Britain’s finest actors of the last few decades, known for his versatility and depth in portraying complex characters. In Peaky Blinders, Anderson’s portrayal of Arthur Shelby, the crude and violent older brother of Thomas Shelby, showcased his incredible talent and range as an actor. Arthur is fiercely loyal to the Shelby crew, embodying a spirited and lively persona on the surface.
However, beneath his tough exterior, Arthur is battling serious demons that often manifest through severe acts of violence, causing trouble for the Shelby crime family. Anderson’s portrayal of Arthur as a deeply troubled and conflicted character, struggling with his inner demons while navigating the dangerous world of organized crime, is both raw and compelling. Outside of this iconic role, Anderson has starred in acclaimed movies like The Revenant, Legend, and ’71. He is next set to grace the screen in the Civil War TV drama, The Gray House.
Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby
Sophie Rundle, born on April 21, 1988 in Bournemouth, England, has become a household name in the world of television. Most notably, she is known for her role as Ada Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Amongst an array of flawed characters, Ada stands out for her compelling character arc throughout the series. Starting as a foolish and rash young girl, Ada undergoes a remarkable transformation, evolving into an educated, mature, and composed woman.
Rundle’s portrayal of Ada’s growth and development is both nuanced and poignant, capturing the complexities of her character with a profound deepness and veracity. Ada’s journey from being a naive and impulsive member of the Shelby family to becoming a strong and independent woman showcases Rundle’s exceptional talent as an actress. Outside of Peaky Blinders, Rundle has starred in hit shows like Bodyguard, The Nest, and Gentleman Jack. In 2024, she led the cast of the drama series, After the Flood.
Helen McCrory as Polly Gray
Helen McCrory‘s portrayal of Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders is beyond magnetic, captivating audiences with her riveting performance as the matriarch of the Shelby family. Polly Gray is a truly multi-dimensional character, at the heart of this gangster tale, serving as the Shelby family’s moral centre. While Polly exudes strength, intelligence, and a fierce loyalty to her kin, she is also shown to be capable of brutal and unforgiving acts, often driven by her own ambitions and the pursuit of power. At times, Polly can be void of nurturing qualities, as the allure of money and control takes precedence in her decisions and actions. Outside of her role in Peaky Blinders, McCrory is known for her parts in the Harry Potter movies and as Cherie Blair in The Queen.
Finn Cole as Michael Gray
Finn Cole, born on November 9, 1995 in Kingston upon Thames, London, has quickly risen to fame in the world of television. Cole shot to stardom with his role as Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders. His character, Michael Gray, stands out as one of the most intriguing and complex figures in the series, making a significant impact on the Shelby family dynamics. Throughout the seasons, Michael undergoes a transformation from a major protagonist to an antagonist, showcasing Cole’s versatility as an actor. By the final season of Peaky Blinders, Michael emerges as a menacing villain, adding a new layer of tension and suspense to the narrative. In 2024, he is set to star opposite Woody Harrelson in Last Breath.
Joe Cole as John Shelby
Joe Cole, the older brother of Finn Cole, made a lasting impact on audiences with his role as John Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Portraying the hot-headed and impulsive younger brother of the Shelby siblings, Joe Cole’s performance elevated him to greater heights of fame. However, John’s shocking demise in season 4 left fans reeling and bewildered, as his character met a tragic end that reverberated throughout the series. Joe’s portrayal of John Shelby was raw, intense, and undeniably powerful, earning him critical acclaim and solidifying his status as a standout talent in the acting world. Outside of this role, Cole has starred in lauded indie gems like Green Room alongside Callum Turner, an episode of Black Mirror, and the brutal, action-packed series, Gangs of London. Furthermore, in 2024, he is set to reprise his leading role in the third season of Gangs of London.
Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons
Peaky Blinders served as a testament to Tom Hardy‘s unwavering commitment to his British roots in television, despite his tremendous success in Hollywood. In the series, Hardy portrayed the enigmatic and ruthless character Alfie Solomons, a gangster and shrewd businessman with a menacing aura that radiated through his piercing gaze alone. Although Hardy appeared in only 13 episodes out of the show’s 36, his presence utterly commanded the screen every time he graced it.
Through the portrayal of Alfie Solomons, Hardy exhibited captivating levels of menace and intrigue, showcasing his unparalleled talent as an actor. Hardy’s return to British television with Peaky Blinders confirmed that no matter how big his name gets in Hollywood, he will always have a special place for his British roots and the compelling storytelling of television. In 2024, he is set to star in Gareth Evans‘ (the creator of Gangs of London) action thriller, Havoc, playing a bruised detective who battles his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son. Want to read more about Tom Hardy? Here are 10 fun facts about the actor.