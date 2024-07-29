Peacock to Launch Real Housewives Dating Show Starring Shannon Beador and More

Peacock is giving Real Housewives fans something they are sure to love. The streaming network, which already hosts popular shows like Love Island USA, is launching a new reality dating series, insider sources reveal. The show, rumored to be under the working title Love Hotel, will bring together eligible singles aiming to win the affections of some of Bravo’s most notable bachelorettes.
A Star-Studded Lineup
The new series boasts an impressive cast with Shannon Storms Beador from Real Housewives of Orange County, Luann de Lesseps of The Real Housewives of New York City, and Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac, along with Gizelle Bryant. Filming is set to take place in September in Cabo San Lucas, ensuring a scenic backdrop for the reality lovefest.
Not Their First Rodeo
This venture comes on the heels of another successful franchise, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Starting in November 2021, this spinoff brought together stars like de Lesseps for memorable vacations filled with drama and bonding.
Recent Drama Unfolds
Shannon Beador has not been shy about her tumultuous personal life. Recently facing a DUI arrest last year, her ex-boyfriend John Janssen is now dating Alexis Bellino, leading to fresh tensions. Alexis was heard yelling at Shannon in a preview clip,
I have your ex-boyfriend… There’s the door, Shannon Beador!
Ashley Darby’s Journey
Ashley Darby has also had her share of ups and downs. She separated from businessman Michael Darby in April 2022 after eight years of marriage. While legally still married, they are co-parenting and moving on with their lives separately.
A Look Back at Ultimate Girls Trip
The new show follows several successful seasons of Ultimate Girls Trip. The first season premiered in Turks and Caicos, featuring iconic figures such as de Lesseps. Season 3 brought Gizelle Bryant and was set in Thailand.
Anticipated Drama and Love
The romantic escapades of these reality stars have always been a focal point. Fans watched de Lesseps navigate relationships post-divorce from Count Alexandre de Lesseps and short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino. Similarly, viewers followed Shannon Beador through her divorce from David Beador and a roller-coaster relationship with John Janssen.
With all this excitement brewing, fans can expect the new dating series on Peacock to be nothing short of entertaining. Stay tuned for more updates as filming progresses and release dates are announced.
