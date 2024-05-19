Peacock Picks Up Law & Order Organized Crime for Season 5

There’s a significant shakeup for fans of the Law & Order franchise. Law & Order: Organized Crime has officially been renewed for its fifth season, but this time it will air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. This move ends its tenure on Thursday nights alongside Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, raising questions about potential crossovers and what this means for our beloved characters.
Organized Crime’s creator Dick Wolf, along with Matt Olmstead and Ilene Chaiken, meticulously crafted a gripping series that pits the Organized Crime Control Bureau against New York City’s most cunning criminal syndicates. The show revived Christopher Meloni’s role as Detective Elliot Stabler, first reintroducing him to fans in an enthralling crossover event with SVU in 2021.
The announcement of the show’s fifth season comes just ahead of Season 4’s thrilling finale set to air on May 16 on NBC. John Shiban, the showrunner returning for Season 5, expressed his excitement about this new chapter. He sees the transition to streaming as an opportunity for more daring storytelling.
The move to streaming platforms opens up new opportunities for storytelling and creativity that we can’t wait for viewers to experience. Moving to Peacock allows for more creative freedom and perhaps a deeper dive into darker narratives.
Christopher Meloni leads a stellar cast including Danielle Moné Truitt, Rick Gonzalez, and Ainsley Seiger. Moving to Peacock also raises speculation about how the show’s serialized storylines will evolve. Mariska Hargitay hinted at complex future storylines in an Instagram post, teasing viewers with cryptic hashtags suggesting unexpected twists.
The show’s ratings have demonstrated a shift in viewer preferences, performing exceptionally well on Peacock compared to traditional linear TV.
Organized Crime has shown lower linear ratings compared to other Wolf dramas on NBC but has performed well on Peacock.
This transition could mean fewer crossovers despite their past popularity. Fans have loved seeing Meloni’s Stabler reunited with Hargitay’s Benson after over a decade of anticipation.
Benson and Stabler’s complex relationship has always been a pivot in both shows leading to numerous fan theories and copious amounts of fan fiction exploring their dynamic further.
The upcoming season promises compelling drama with high stakes set within NYC’s gritty crime underworld. Showrunners plan to delve deeper into the lives of these characters giving fans an immersive viewing experience they crave.
The team is thrilled about exploring more serialized storytelling elements while retaining the show’s essence, said Shiban.
Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s move to Peacock marks an exciting evolution in its journey.
Being a part of the Law & Order family and working on Organized Crime has been incredibly rewarding, and we are eager to continue this journey on Peacock, said Meloni enthusiastically. As filming for season 4 concludes industry experts anticipate even greater success stories unfolding in its anticipated fifth run.