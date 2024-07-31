Patrick Warburton’s Awkward Encounter with Ellen DeGeneres Over a Declined Role

Patrick Warburton has shared a rather awkward moment in his career involving Ellen DeGeneres. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the Family Guy actor recounted a public confrontation he had with DeGeneres after declining a guest role on her sitcom, Ellen.
At the time, Warburton was becoming a household name as Puddy from Seinfeld. However, having appeared on Ellen a few times already, he felt it was time to move on. Warburton explained,
I said I had a conflict, all right?
Public Confrontation at Orso Restaurant
The situation reached its peak two weeks later. While having lunch at Orso in Beverly Hills, Ellen approached him and remarked,
Too big to do my show now, huh? To which Warburton responded,
No, Ellen. I just had a conflict. Feeling that she saw through his excuse, he knew then it was highly unlikely he’d ever be invited onto her talk show.
Reflecting on the Sitcom Ellen
The show itself broke new ground in 1997 when Ellen’s character came out as a lesbian, mirroring DeGeneres’ life. Despite the tension, Warburton admitted he was always a fan of her work. He remembered,
What I recall working on that show was […] she was just this remarkable comedian.
Implications for Future Opportunities
A representative for DeGeneres did not respond to requests for comment. The incident underscored the impact of his decision. Warburton reflected that his refusal likely affected opportunities to appear on her future shows.
Ellen’s Transition from Sitcom to Talk Show
Ellen later transitioned into hosting her own talk show, which ran for 19 years and won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. However, the show ended in 2022 amid allegations of a toxic workplace environment reported by several former employees.
A Challenging Period for Ellen
Reflecting on this period during a comedy gig last April, Ellen mentioned being
kicked out of show business, adding how it took time to recover from the ordeal. This nuanced the public perception of her professional journey significantly.
This incident between Warburton and DeGeneres not only provides insight into their professional dynamics but also highlights the complexities within the entertainment industry.
