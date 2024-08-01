Patrick Warburton Talks About Uncomfortable Encounter with Ellen DeGeneres

Patrick Warburton is getting candid about a memorable encounter with Ellen DeGeneres, which he says was sparked by his decision to turn down a guest role on her famed sitcom in the ’90s.
Looking Back on Guest Roles
The actor recently appeared on
The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw show on SiriusXM, where he reflected on his guest stint on the semi-biographical sitcom Ellen. According to Warburton, while Ellen and her team were quite keen to have him appear in more episodes, he chose not to continue.
Warburton, best known for his role as David Puddy in Seinfeld, shared that at the time, he wanted to move past guest-starring roles. Consequently, he politely informed Ellen’s team that he had a conflict.
Awkward Confrontation Over Dinner
The alleged confrontation occurred when Warburton was at dinner in Beverly Hills. He recalled,
Ellen walks up to the table and she goes, ‘Too big to do my show now, huh?’ and I go, ‘No, Ellen.’ I go, ‘I just had a conflict,’ which she probably sensed was just bs and she walked away.
Aftermath of Turning Down the Gig
Warburton surmised that due to this incident, he was never invited to appear on Ellen’s massively popular talk show, which spanned 19 seasons.
The Broader Picture of Ellen’s Reputation
This isn’t the first time Ellen has been criticized for her behavior. Her daytime talk show has faced allegations of fostering a toxic work environment. Notably, actress Dakota Johnson once publicly disputed Ellen’s claim of not being invited to her birthday party.
Warburton’s recollections add another layer to the mixed reputation that surrounds DeGeneres, highlighting tension behind the scenes contrary to the public persona of spreading kindness.
