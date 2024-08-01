Patrick Warburton Shares Uneasy Moment with Ellen DeGeneres Post Role Rejection

Patrick Warburton, known for his iconic roles such as David Puddy on ‘Seinfeld’ and his popular voice work on Netflix’s animated series ‘Family Guy,’ recently opened up about an uncomfortable interaction with Ellen DeGeneres. The revelation came during an interview with Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM’s ‘The Spotlight.’
Warburton reflected on his time guest-starring on DeGeneres’s sitcom from the ’90s. According to him, Ellen and her team were eager to have Patrick on for more episodes. However, Patrick had reached a point in his career where he wanted to move away from guest-starring roles, so he decided to politely decline.
What followed was less than amicable. Patrick recounted an instance when Ellen confronted him while he was dining with a friend in Beverly Hills. Ellen approached his table and said,
‘Too big to do my show now, huh?’ and I go, ‘No, Ellen. I just had a conflict,’ which she probably sensed was just Bs*&%$t and she walked away.’ Warburton believes this incident resulted in him never being invited to Ellen’s talk show, which went on to run successfully for 19 seasons.
Ellen’s Controversial Talk Show Past
This isn’t the first time Ellen has faced backlash. The talk show host’s cheerful public persona has often been cited as a facade, especially after her show was accused of fostering a toxic work environment. Allegations of mistreatment by current and former staffers put Ellen under significant scrutiny.
Adding fuel to the fire was actress Dakota Johnson’s candid moment on the show when she called out Ellen for lying about not being invited to Johnson’s birthday party. The exchange quickly went viral, further tarnishing Ellen’s ‘be kind’ mantra.
As Warburton continues to enjoy a successful career, this awkward episode with DeGeneres serves as another footnote in Hollywood’s complicated web of personal and professional relationships.
