Patrick Warburton Shares Tense Moment with Ellen DeGeneres Over Guest Role Rejection

Patrick Warburton, known for his roles in “Seinfeld” and “The Tick, recently opened up about a less-than-friendly encounter he had with Ellen DeGeneres. Warburton’s comments came during his appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw,” where he discussed his guest role on Ellen’s self-titled 90s sitcom.
A Conflicted Decision
Warburton explained that Ellen and her team were eager for him to appear in more episodes, but he turned down the offer as he was ready to “move on.” He shared that he was done with guest-starring roles at the time and communicated a conflict to Ellen and her team.
An Unpleasant Encounter
Instead of accepting his decision gracefully, DeGeneres confronted him when he was out to dinner in Beverly Hills. Warburton recalled the interaction:
Ellen walks up to the table and she goes, ‘Too big to do my show now, huh?’ and I go, ‘No, Ellen.’ I go, ‘I just had a conflict,’ which she probably sensed was just bulls*** and she walked away. According to Warburton, this incident is why he never got an invite to Ellen’s successful talk show, which ran for 19 seasons. He added:
She was spurned.
More Allegations Against Ellen
This isn’t the first time Ellen has been criticized for her behavior. Allegations of misconduct and harassment surfaced about her talk show’s staff back in 2020. Reports of a toxic work environment further tarnished her public image. During her standup routine, Ellen joked about how these accusations changed her life, stating:
The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.
Previous Confrontations
Ellen DeGeneres has a history of confrontations with celebrities. One notable incident involved Dakota Johnson calling out DeGeneres for falsely claiming she was not invited to Johnson’s birthday party. The confrontation made headlines and highlighted what some see as a disconnect between Ellen’s public persona and private behavior.
Warburton’s Expanding Career
Despite the alleged fallout with Ellen, Patrick Warburton’s career thrived. Known for his portrayal of Puddy on ‘Seinfeld‘ and ‘The Tick’ in its 2001 series adaptation, Warburton went on to voice characters in numerous animated TV shows and films, showcasing his acting versatility in various genres.
Follow Us