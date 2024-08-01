Patrick Warburton Shares Tense Encounter with Ellen DeGeneres Over Sitcom Snub

Patrick Warburton revealed details about his less-than-friendly encounter with Ellen DeGeneres during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. Warburton, known for his roles in Seinfeld and The Tick, guest-starred on DeGeneres’ ’90s sitcom Ellen but declined to return for more episodes.
A Confrontation at Beverly Hills
Warburton recounted how he disliked doing guest spots at the time:
They asked me to come back and do another one and I was just kind of done doing guest spots at that time, and it was sort of time to move on, and I just, you know, I said I had a conflict, all right?
The situation didn’t end there. Weeks later, while having lunch at Oro in Beverly Hills, DeGeneres confronted him:
Two weeks later, I’m having lunch at a restaurant called Oro in Beverly Hills with a buddy of mine, Warburton shared.
And Ellen walks up to the table and she goes, ‘Too big to do my show now, huh?’
Ellen’s Response Didn’t Stop There
Warburton continued:
I go, No, Ellen. I go, ‘I just had a conflict,’ which she probably sensed was just bulls*** and she walked away.
This confrontation is believed to be why Warburton was never invited onto DeGeneres’s talk show. Reflecting on this snub, Warburton noted:
Knowing [DeGeneres], he knew he was never going to be invited onto her talk show. She was spurned.
Ellen’s List of Disgruntled Celebrities
This incident isn’t an isolated case when it comes to Ellen’s behavior towards celebrities. Her talk show faced criticism for being a toxic workplace by former staffers. The blacklist allegedly extends beyond Warburton to other notable names in Hollywood.
Dakota Johnson’s Notable Encounter
A similar confrontation happened with Dakota Johnson when she corrected DeGeneres live on her talk show regarding an invitation mix-up for Johnson’s birthday party. The tension between the host and her guests seemed obvious as both celebrities exchanged barbs.
A Turbulent Chapter in Talk Show History
Ellen DeGeneres’s groundbreaking comedy paved the way for many social discussions with her 1997 coming out episode in the sitcom. Nonetheless, her off-screen interactions reveal complexities that extend beyond her public image as a kind-hearted talk show host demanding viewers to “be kind to one another.” These revelations provide insight into some turbulent chapters behind Hollywood’s smiling faces.
Follow Us