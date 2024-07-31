Patrick Warburton Shares Tense Encounter with Ellen DeGeneres After Declining Sitcom Role

Patrick Warburton recently shared the story of how turning down a role on Ellen DeGeneres’s sitcom led to an uncomfortable confrontation with the star herself.
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Warburton recalled his encounter with DeGeneres after he declined another guest spot on her sitcom Ellen, which aired from 1994-1998. Speaking about this incident, he mentioned,
They asked me to come back and do another one and I was just kind of done doing guest spots at that time, and it was sort of time to move on, and I just, you know, I said I had a conflict, all right? Warburton gained popularity during this period for his role as Puddy, Elaine’s boyfriend in Seinfeld.
But just two weeks later, the real test came. While having lunch at Orso, a restaurant in Beverly Hills, Warburton encountered Ellen. Remembering the awkward interaction, he said,
I’m having lunch at a restaurant called Orso in Beverly Hills with a buddy of mine…and Ellen walks up to the table and she goes, ‘Too big to do my show now, huh?’ And I go, ‘No, Ellen. I just had a conflict,’ which she probably sensed was just bulls— and she walked away.
Reflecting on this incident further, Warburton admitted that he knew he would not be invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ran from 2003-2023. He noted,
Knowing [DeGeneres], he knew he was never going to be invited onto her talk show. She was spurned.
Ellen’s sitcom made waves in 1997 when her character Ellen Morgan came out as a lesbian, mirroring DeGeneres’s real-life coming out. This divergence broke new ground and earned multiple Emmys.
Despite the tense moment, Warburton expressed high regard for DeGeneres and her work,
I considered myself to be ‘a huge fan’ of DeGeneres and her sitcom. What I recall working on that show was that, as far as crowd work and talking, she was just this remarkable comedian. Yet, the direct approach taken by Ellen left him perplexed because typically,
You don’t expect the star of the show to walk up to you and call you out… that’s all it was.
This anecdote sheds light not only on the dynamics between two television personalities but also serves as a reminiscence of the early days of Whitney’s acting career involving notable appearances such as a singing masseur in Ellen.
The celebrity mogul further reflected on getting “kicked out of show business” after being labeled “mean,” addressing the allegations of toxicity surrounding her daytime talk show during its 19-year run that ended in 2022.
