Patrick Warburton Reveals Awkward Encounter with Ellen DeGeneres Over Sitcom Role

Patrick Warburton is opening up about a surprisingly tense encounter with Ellen DeGeneres that occurred after he declined to continue guest-starring on her 1990s sitcom, Ellen.

In a recent chat on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the Family Guy actor recounted a notably awkward rendezvous he had with DeGeneres at a restaurant. This followed his claim of a schedule conflict to avoid another guest spot after a few appearances on her show, which aired from 1994-1998. At that time, Warburton was gaining momentum as Puddy, Elaine’s boyfriend, on Seinfeld.

They asked me to come back and do another one, and I was just kind of done doing guest spots at that time. It was sort of time to move on, and I just said I had a conflict, all right? confessed Warburton.

Warburton continued with details of what happened next: I’m having lunch at a restaurant called Orso in Beverly Hills with a buddy of mine; Ellen walks up to the table and she goes, ‘Too big to do my show now, huh?’. And I go, ‘No, Ellen. I just had a conflict,’ which she probably sensed was just bullsh— and she walked away.

This confrontation made Warburton recognize possible repercussions: Knowing her, I knew I was never going to be invited onto her talk show ever again. She was spurned.

The actor shared how he felt about working with DeGeneres despite their misunderstanding, explaining he was always a huge fan of her comedy.What I recall working on that show was that, as far as crowd work and talking, she was just this remarkable comedian—at the very top of her game. She was as good as anybody.

It still puzzled Warburton why DeGeneres reacted so strongly: You don’t expect the star of the show to walk up to you and call you out on your s— and that’s all it was.

DeGeneres’s sitcom itself marked television history when in 1997 both Ellen Morgan (her character) and Ellen herself came out as lesbian on air. This portrayal spotlighted Ellen as the first openly gay lead character on U.S. network TV.

Warburton maintained admiration for DeGeneres’s talent despite her falling out: I knew Ellen’s got a great show; it’s lots of fun—I’ll never be on it.

