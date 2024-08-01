Patrick Warburton Recalls Confrontation with Ellen DeGeneres After Declining Sitcom Role

Actor Patrick Warburton recently opened up about a memorable confrontation with Ellen DeGeneres when he turned down a guest role on her sitcom, Ellen. The interaction occurred after Warburton, known for his role as David Puddy on Seinfeld, declined an invitation to return for another guest spot.
Awkward Run-in at a Restaurant
During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Warburton shared that two weeks after declining the role, he was having lunch at Orso in Beverly Hills when DeGeneres approached him. According to Warburton, she said:
Too big to do my show now, huh?
The actor recalled responding,
No, Ellen. I just had a conflict, although he sensed she knew it was likely not the case.
No More Guest Spots
Warburton explained that by then, he was ready to move away from doing guest spots. He said:
They asked me to come back and do another one and I was just kind of done doing guest spots at that time, and it was sort of time to move on.
The encounter with DeGeneres left him realizing that this decision might have broader repercussions. He mentioned:
I was never, ever gonna be invited onto her talk show.
Ellen Show Controversies
The Ellen DeGeneres Show had 19 successful seasons before ending in 2022. This decision followed a BuzzFeed News report about toxic workplace allegations against DeGeneres and senior staffers. Several former employees noted the disparity between DeGeneres’ public image and behind-the-scenes reality.
Ellen’s sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 1998, even earned three Emmy Awards. It gained particular attention for a groundbreaking episode in 1997 where DeGeneres’ character came out as a lesbian, reflecting her real-life experience.
A Mutual Fan
Despite the run-in, Warburton described himself as a “huge fan” of DeGeneres and praised her comedic talent. He reminisced:
What I recall working on that show…she was just this remarkable comedian, you know, at the very, very top of the game.
