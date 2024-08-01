Patrick Warburton Recalls Awkward Encounter with Ellen DeGeneres Over Sitcom Snub

Patrick Warburton, best known for his role as David Puddy on Seinfeld, shared a rather awkward encounter with Ellen DeGeneres after he turned down an appearance on her 90s sitcom, Ellen. Speaking on SiriusXM’s ‘The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw,’ the actor provided a glimpse into the incident that followed his decision.
An Uncomfortable Confrontation
Warburton, who was transitioning away from guest spots to more prominent roles, recounted how he politely declined to return to Ellen. He explained,
They asked me to come back and do another one and I was just kind of done doing guest spots at that time, and it was sort of time to move on. Despite his diplomatic refusal due to supposed scheduling conflicts, things took an unexpected turn.
During a lunch at Orso in Beverly Hills, DeGeneres approached his table.
Too big to do my show now, huh? she confronted him. Warburton attempted to defend himself by reiterating,
No, Ellen. I just had a conflict. The tension was palpable as she walked away unconvinced.
Consequences Beyond the Sitcom
The actor soon realized that this run-in might have broader implications than he anticipated. He reflected,
I knew I was never, ever gonna be invited onto her talk show, referring to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired from 2003 to 2023. Warburton described her reaction as that of a star feeling spurned.
Despite the awkwardness, Warburton expressed admiration for DeGeneres’ work:
I considered myself a huge fan. As far as crowd work and talking, she was just this remarkable comedian, you know, at the very top of the game.
Ellen’s Legacy and Its Complexities
The sitcom Ellen broke new ground with its 1997 episode where DeGeneres’ character came out as a lesbian, mirroring her real life. This milestone moment placed DeGeneres in television history but also came with significant backlash.
Following her sitcom’s success, Ellen launched her renowned daytime talk show which ran for 19 seasons. However, in 2020, allegations of a toxic workplace surfaced against DeGeneres and senior staffers. Reflecting on this period during an April comedy gig, she said,
I’m making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating.
