Patrick J. Adams Among Star-Studded Cast for Upcoming Yellowstone Spinoff

Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone iteration is coming into focus, with Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Suits vet Patrick J. Adams nearing deals to star, TVLine has learned exclusively.
New Exciting Chapter Named The Madison
The offshoot, formerly known as 2024 but now tentatively titled The Madison, is rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash.
An Ensemble Cast Materializes
The series’ ensemble, which is still being finalized, is also poised to include Beau Garrett (The Good Doctor, Firefly Lane). Casting for several supporting roles is ongoing.
Production Set to Begin
Production on the spinoff is slated to begin later this month in Montana, New York, and Texas. It’s expected to premiere sometime in 2025 following the conclusion of the mothership’s Season 5B, which kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 10.
A Reimagined Vision for Yellowstone Universe
Last fall, Paramount Network ordered to series the then-titled 2024, a Yellowstone sequel that was to star Matthew McConaughey and possibly feature Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes reprising their roles of Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton. It’s unclear whether Russell will be assuming the role that McConaughey was supposed to play or taking on an entirely new character.
A Potential for Multiple Spinoffs
(Update: Puck News speculates that The Madison may be an entirely new spinoff vs. a replacement for 2024, which means Paramount Network could potentially have two contemporary Yellowstone spinoffs airing simultaneously.)
A Growing Entertainment Franchise
A Paramount Network rep declined to comment for this story.
“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions — and we’re just getting started,” said President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy in a statement last fall. “On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon — thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”
