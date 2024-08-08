Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton Star in New Horror Thriller from Nocturna Pictures

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton have joined the cast of They Will Kill You, the new thriller being produced by Nocturna Pictures, a horror label formed by Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti earlier this year.
New Line is set to co-finance and distribute this feature, with Kirill Sokolov in the director’s chair as filming starts in mid-September.
Zazie Beetz headlines the cast of They Will Kill You, described as a horror film laced with black humor. She plays a woman who answers an ad to become a housekeeper in a mysterious New York high-rise. Unbeknownst to her, this building has seen numerous disappearances over the years and may be under the control of a Satanic cult. The film draws comparisons to movies like Ready or Not and The Raid.
Arquette, known for her Academy Award-winning role in Richard Linklater’s 12-year opus Boyhood, plays the head of the co-op in the upcoming movie. She currently stars in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Severance, directed by Ben Stiller. Her notable recent projects also include Apple’s crime comedy High Desert, Showtime’s miniseries Escape at Dannemora, and Hulu’s The Act.
Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the seminal Harry Potter films, recently signed on for a leading role in the sci-fi film Altered by Finnish director Timo Vuorensola.
Sokolov co-wrote the script with Alex Litvak. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce through Skydance alongside the Muschiettis and Dan Kagan, who produced the horror hit Longlegs.
The executive producers include Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder from Nocturna, along with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe.
