Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton Join Zazie Beetz in Horror Thriller They Will Kill You

by

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton have been confirmed for the cast of They Will Kill You, the upcoming thriller produced by Nocturna Pictures, the recently formed horror label by Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti.

New Line will co-finance and distribute this feature film, with Kirill Sokolov directing. Shooting is set to start in mid-September.

Zazie Beetz Joins the Cast

Zazie Beetz will headline They Will Kill You, described as a horror tale with elements of black humor. The plot centers on a woman (Beetz) who accepts a job as a housekeeper in a mysterious New York City high-rise. Unbeknownst to her, she steps into a community plagued by disappearances, under the sinister influence of a Satanic cult. The project has been likened to films such as Ready or Not and The Raid.

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton Join Zazie Beetz in Horror Thriller They Will Kill You

Key Roles for Arquette and Felton

Arquette, known for her Academy Award-winning role in Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, has consistently gained recognition for her work in acclaimed series like Apple TV+’s Severance. In They Will Kill You, she plays the head of the high-rise’s co-op.

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton Join Zazie Beetz in Horror Thriller They Will Kill You

Felton, famed for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, also joins the cast as a member of the cult.

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton Join Zazie Beetz in Horror Thriller They Will Kill You

Sokolov at the Helm

The direction by Sokolov brings high expectations given his background. Known for films inspired by directors like Quentin Tarantino and Park Chan-wook, such as Why Don’t You Just Die!, Sokolov has shown a knack for blending dark humor with intense storytelling.

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton Join Zazie Beetz in Horror Thriller They Will Kill You

The Team Behind Nocturna’s Vision

The script for They Will Kill You was penned by Sokolov alongside Alex Litvak. Production credits include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger via Skydance, supported by the Muschiettis and Dan Kagan. The executive producing team involves Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder of Nocturna, along with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe.

Under this label, we are excited to deliver the full range of emotions that our movies pack: Heart, humor and horror, say the Muschiettis.

An Exciting Addition to Horror Genre

Nocturna Pictures aims to carve out its niche in the horror genre with this intriguing blend of thrills and dark comedy. As fans eagerly anticipate its release, the teaser poster already promises an engaging experience.

