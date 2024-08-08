Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton Join the Cast of Horror-Thriller They Will Kill You

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton have joined the cast of They Will Kill You, the thriller being produced by Nocturna Pictures, the horror label formed earlier this year by Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti.
New Line is co-financing and distributing the feature, which will have Kirill Sokolov in the director’s chair when shooting gets underway in mid-September.
Zazie Beetz is toplining They Will Kill You, which is described as a horror feature laced with black humor and telling the story of a woman (Beetz) who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. The project has been described as being a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.
Arquette is one of the leads of the movie, playing the head of the co-op, according to sources. Felton is a member of the cult.
Sokolov and Alex Litvak wrote the script.
David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce via Skydance along with the Muschiettis and Dan Kagan, the former Orion executive who produced horror hit Longlegs.
Executive producing are Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, who oversee Nocturna, along with Sokolov, Litvak and Carl Hampe.
Arquette, who received the Academy Award for her work in Richard Linklater’s 12-year opus Boyhood, currently stars in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Severance, directed and produced by Ben Stiller. The actress has been making a name for herself in the prestige series space, also recently starring in Apple’s crime comedy High Desert. She’s earned accolades for Showtime’s eight-hour miniseries directed by Stiller, Escape at Dannemora, and Hulu’s The Act.
Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the seminal Harry Potter films. He recently signed on to star in sci-fi film Altered by Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola.
Follow Us