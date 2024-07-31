Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Draws Criticism Over ‘Last Supper’ Tableau

Paris Olympics organizers have apologized to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ during the glamorous opening ceremony. However, they stood by the concept behind it.
The scene in question featured DJ and producer Barbara Butch—a noted LGBTQ+ icon—flanked by drag artists and dancers. This imagery did not sit well with some religious conservatives, including the French Catholic Church’s conference of bishops, who viewed it as derision and a mockery of Christianity.
International reactions were swift. The Anglican Communion in Egypt expressed ‘deep regret’, noting that the ceremony might detract from the IOC’s sporting identity and humanitarian message.
Meanwhile, Thomas Jolly, the ceremony’s artistic director, distanced the performance from parallels to ‘The Last Supper’, arguing that his intent was to celebrate diversity and French gastronomy rather than invoke da Vinci’s interpretation of betrayal. He noted:
My wish isn’t to be subversive, nor to mock or to shock… I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.
Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps also addressed the outcry during an International Olympic Committee news conference:
Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, I think (with) Thomas Jolly, we really did try to celebrate community tolerance…
The facts confirm that drag queens and dancers stood by a long table, striking poses that some believed were reminiscent of da Vinci’s artwork.
Nonetheless, the debate over the ‘Last Supper’ depiction reveals broader tensions about representation and respect in public art. While some praised the performance for its boldness and inclusivity, others within the Christian community criticized it as a mockery of their faith.
