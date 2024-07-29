Paris 2024 Olympics Opener Features Floating Parade and Spectacular City Landmarks

A Floating Spectacle on the Seine
The opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics left spectators in awe as athletes paraded along the River Seine in boats. Directed by French theater virtuoso Thomas Jolly, the flotilla carried more than 10,000 athletes through the heart of Paris. With some viewers scrutinizing the water quality, the free-flowing ceremony was a success amidst tight security involving tens of thousands of police officers and military personnel.
A Night Illuminated by Landmarks
The parade’s route was as iconic as it gets, passing landmarks like Notre-Dame Cathedral, Place de la Bastille, and naturally, the Eiffel Tower. The show concluded at Trocadéro as the sun set, a strategic move by Games president Tony Estanguet who promised a “more sublime, poetic” performance.
Close-Up Camara Action
Organizers installed cameras on every boat, offering intimate views of both large teams like Team USA, and smaller delegations. A highlight was the appearance of British Olympic veterans Tom Daley and Helen Glover carrying Team GB’s flag during this grand aquatic parade.
Aya Nakamura Shines Bright
One of the night’s unforgettable musical moments was delivered by Aya Nakamura. Known for her unique blend of Afrobeat and pop music, she took to the stage in a metallic mini dress and performed her hit song “Pookie” alongside dancers and a live band from France’s Republican Guard.
The Mysterious Torchbearer
As tradition holds, the identity of the final torchbearer was shrouded in secrecy until the last moment. The torch relay crossed remarkable sites such as Parc de la Villette and Canal Saint-Martin before a breathtaking finale at the Seine.
A Vibrant Display of Fashion
Fashion took center stage with Team USA donning Ralph Lauren creations and Team Haiti making waves with colorful outfits designed by Stella Jean. The 3,000 unique costumes accentuated the event’s commitment to creativity and sustainability.
The Role of Thomas Jolly
No opening ceremony would be complete without its artistic director. Thomas Jolly, known for his bold theatrical innovations, brought his trailblazing spirit to this year’s event. His ventures have ranged from producing plays in airplane hangars to staging classics like “Andromaque” on construction sites.
