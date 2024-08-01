The organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have found themselves at the center of a controversy surrounding the opening ceremony. Amid accusations that one scene resembled Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, the organizing committee has issued an apology while maintaining that the depiction was not intentional.
Scene Titled ‘Festivity’ Causes Controversy
The controversy stems from a tableau titled ‘Festivity,’ which featured artist and DJ Barbara Butch alongside other performers celebrating sexual diversity and inclusion. Critics argued that the arrangement bore an uncanny resemblance to da Vinci’s iconic painting, leading to significant backlash. In response, Thomas Jolly, involved in the ceremony, explained,
Why is he there? First and foremost because he is the god of celebration in Greek mythology and the tableau is called ‘Festivity’ in an effort to clarify intentions.
Apology for Order Mix-Up
Aside from the depiction issue, there was another mishap during the ceremony related to a mix-up in the presentation order of participating countries. This logistical error resulted in some athletes waiting longer than expected. Christine Bernard, the ceremony’s lead choreographer, acknowledged this mistake and stated,
There was a mix-up in the order of the Parade of Nations, and did not go as planned. We apologize to all the athletes who were affected by this confusion.
Organizers Stand Firm on Intentions
Despite issuing an apology for any misconceptions caused by the scene during the opening ceremony, the organizers insist that it was not meant to represent The Last Supper. They emphasized that the original idea behind their approach was to blend history, surprise, kitsch, and sports alongside elements of art and fashion.
The reaction has been polarizing, with various public figures and church leaders condemning the scene. Many critics have not retracted their statements despite Jolly’s explanatory comments. Audrey Msellati, representing Barbara Butch, revealed that her client has been subjected to extreme online harassment since the event.
Since the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games artist, DJ, and activist Barbara Butch has been the target of an extremely violent campaign of cyber-harassment and defamation.
Legacy Amid Backlash
The legacy of the opening ceremony might be marred by these controversies, but it also opens up a dialogue about artistic interpretation and boundaries in cultural events. Looking back at past ceremonies and their use of vivid choreography provides context. Elements often seen in Roland Petit’s work—angular choreography, theatrical elements including mime dance—can be noted here too.
This episode signals how creative decisions can sometimes clash with public perception and tradition, spotlighting how organizers walk a delicate line between innovation and respect for historic icons.
