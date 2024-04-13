Paramount Confirms Development of Top Gun 3

Paramount is soaring high with the news of ‘Top Gun 3’ in development, engaging ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-scribe Ehren Kruger for scripting duties. The studio is also vying for Joseph Kosinski to helm the anticipated sequel, potentially reuniting Tom Cruise with his younger wingmen, Miles Teller and Glen Powell, for another adrenaline-fueled flight. The project’s inception began last year, yet awaits Cruise’s nod on the final script. Paramount remains tight-lipped amidst these revelations.
Amidst these developments, Tom Cruise recently inked a non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros., permitting him to continue his legacy with Paramount and Universal. This arrangement includes the development of new franchises and original films, while also accommodating an ambitious space-set film project. Cruise’s production company will additionally be stationed within Warner’s Burbank lot.
Meanwhile, Paramount Global is caught in a whirlwind of potential sales, with Skydance Media, co-producer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, showing interest in acquiring National Amusements, the controlling force behind Paramount Global. These strategic moves could see a significant shift in ownership at the studio.
The Legacy Soars to New Heights
‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a cinematic triumph for Paramount, reignited the franchise after decades of anticipation. The sequel not only became Cruise’s most successful film, grossing nearly $1.5 billion, but also earned an Oscar nomination for best picture. Cruise’s stewardship of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series at Paramount further cements his iconic status within the studio.
As ‘Top Gun 3’ prepares for liftoff, it carries the legacy of its predecessor which Steven Spielberg would later exalt,
saved movies. The sequel’s success story is a testament to the enduring appeal of high-stakes action and aerial artistry that defines the Top Gun saga.
