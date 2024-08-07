Paddington’s New Adventure in Peru Teased Ahead of 2025 Release

The much-awaited teaser for Paddington in Peru has finally dropped, promising another delightful adventure with everyone’s favorite bear. The latest installment brings charming misadventures as Paddington returns to his roots in Peru.

New Faces and Familiar Favorites

The film welcomes back Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, alongside returning stars like Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent. Whishaw has voiced the beloved character in both previous films, and during an interview, he expressed his enduring connection to Paddington: After ten years of working on the ‘Paddington’ movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, said Paul King.

An Exciting Plot Unveiled

The story will follow Paddington as he returns to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru. The teaser gives a glimpse of Paddington struggling humorously to get a passport photo taken, hinting at whimsical misadventures ahead.

Introducing New Characters

Joining the cast is Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother, a guitar-playing nun managing the Home for Retired Bears. Antonio Banderas plays Hunter Cabot, a riverboat captain assisting the Browns on their journey. Additionally, Rachel Zegler portrays Gina Cabot, Hunter’s daughter. Emily Mortimer steps into the role of Mrs. Brown, previously played by Sally Hawkins.

Production Shifts and Unwavering Success

This time around, Dougal Wilson takes over directing duties from Paul King, suggesting a fresh direction for the series. Despite these changes, expectations remain high considering the resounding success of previous installments that grossed nearly $500 million worldwide combined. With its warm-hearted charm and humorous escapades, Paddington in Peru is set to continue this legacy.

The Road Ahead

The film is slated for release in the United Kingdom on November 8, 2024, followed by a North American release on January 17, 2025. Fans are also looking forward to its eventual streaming release on Max via Warner Bros.’ partnership in the US.

