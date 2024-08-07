Paddington in Peru Brings Our Favorite Bear Back for New Adventures in 2025

The highly anticipated Paddington in Peru teaser has finally been revealed, sending fans into a delightful frenzy. Set for a theatrical release in the United Kingdom on November 8, 2024, and subsequently in the US and Canada on January 17, 2025, the film promises to bring back the charm and adventurous spirit we all love about Paddington.
Charming Misadventures Await
The teaser shows our beloved bear struggling to get his passport photo taken—naturally leading to a series of comical mishaps.
Paddington (in the teaser) is getting his passport photo taken. Of course, there are all sorts of comical elements like him having a marmalade sandwich underneath his hat and having his face smashed against the camera. It is very cute and sweet and you also get a brief glimpse of him in South America, on a steamer.
Star-Studded Cast Enhances Franchise
The film features an impressive ensemble cast led by the returning Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. Critics have lauded Whishaw’s performance, with Film Critics Magazine noting that
he’s creating some scenes that are truly mesmerizing with his voice acting. Joining him are returning favorites Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent.
New Faces Bring Fresh Energy
This installment introduces newcomers like Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas. Colman plays The Reverend Mother at the Home for Retired Bears, while Banderas takes on the role of Hunter Cabot, a dashing riverboat captain.
Banderas will play a dashing and intrepid riverboat captain who offers to help the Brown family on their Peruvian adventure, along with his daughter, who will be played by Zegler.
A Return to Paddington’s Roots
The story follows Paddington as he embarks on a journey to Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears. As indicated by the official synopsis:
The upcoming threequel comes full circle, as Paddington’s story sees him go to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon Rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.
Continuing Success of the Franchise
The previous films in the franchise have been universally acclaimed. The first film grossed over $282 million worldwide and holds a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Paddington 2, released in 2017, achieved even greater success with a 99% approval rating and earnings surpassing $227 million globally. These achievements have solidified Paddington’s status as a modern classic beloved by audiences of all ages.
New Challenges for Our Beloved Bear
In this latest installment, fans can expect more heartwarming moments interspersed with plenty of humor. Emily Mortimer joins the cast as Mary Brown, replacing Sally Hawkins with her characteristic grace. As seen in early stills from the film, Mortimer’s portrayal is set to impress audiences.
An Ongoing Delightful Journey
Paddington in Peru continues the bear’s exploration of his family history while introducing new characters that enrich this whimsical universe.
Paddington’s exploration of his family history unveils some intriguing surprises as he delves into his past that leads to unforeseen discoveries.
The blend of comedy and heartfelt storytelling promises another memorable entry in this enduringly charming series. Set your calendars because this bear’s adventures are far from over!
Follow Us