Paddington Bear Embarks on a New Adventure in Peru Coming January 2025

Fans of Paddington Bear, you’re in for a treat! Sony Pictures has unveiled the much-anticipated teaser trailer for the third installment in the beloved series, Paddington in Peru. This time, our favorite bear embarks on a heartwarming journey back to his homeland, Peru.
In this installment, Paddington and the Brown Family travel to visit Aunt Lucy, now residing at the Home for Retired Bears. However, upon arrival, they discover from Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) that Aunt Lucy has ventured into the Amazon rainforest. This sets the stage for an exciting and unpredictable adventure through the lush landscapes and mountainous peaks of Peru.
Dougal Wilson Takes the Helm
Directed by Dougal Wilson, known for his notable work in music videos and commercials, Paddington in Peru marks his feature directorial debut. The transition from Paul King to Wilson promises a fresh yet familiar feel to Paddington’s latest adventure. As Dougal noted in an interview,
I am very much looking forward to returning to Peru alongside everyone’s favourite bear. It’s clear that Wilson is passionate about bringing Paddington’s charm and adventure to life.
The Voice Behind Paddington
Returning to voice the lovable bear is Ben Whishaw. His reprisal of the role ensures continuity and brings a sense of familiarity that fans have come to love. As producer David Heyman stated,
We are thrilled that the inimitably brilliant Ben Whishaw will continue to voice Paddington.
A Stellar Cast Joins the Adventure
The movie boasts an impressive mix of returning cast members, including Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Imelda Staunton, and Michael Gambon. New additions like Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot and Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother add depth and excitement to the ensemble.
A Journey Through the Amazon
The narrative crafted by Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton promises an engaging tale as the Browns plunge into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest. Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont contributed to the screenplay, ensuring a blend of humor and heart that defines Paddington’s stories.
A Packed Production Team
The film is produced by Studio Canal and Heyday Films, with production credits from David Heyman and Rosie Alison. Executive producers include Paul King along with Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford, Anna Marsh, and Ron Halpern.
A Bright Future for Paddington
As anticipation builds for Paddington in Peru, it’s clear that this new chapter will deliver adventure, laughs, and heartfelt moments true to the spirit of its predecessors. The film is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025. With such a talented team behind it and a storyline that promises both thrills and tender moments, fans can look forward to another delightful journey with Paddington Bear.
