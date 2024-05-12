Outer Range Season 2: Everything to Know About the Returning Neo-Western Series

After a two-year wait, Outer Range season 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2024. Created by Brian Watkins, Outer Range was an instant hit among critics and audiences. The series was one of Amazon Prime Video’s success stories of 2022. However, its finale left viewers with several unanswered questions.
Outer Range succeeded where many others have failed, especially as a multi-genre series. Better described, Outer Range is a blend of Yellowstone and Doctor Who if the TARDIS were a large hole on the ground in the ranch. As the countdown to its premiere begins, here’s everything to know about Outer Range season 2.
Where Outer Range Season 1 Left Off
Outer Range centers around a Wyoming rancher, Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin). Like many ranchers, Royal is all about his family and protecting his lands. Royal’s family consists of his wife, Cecilia Abbott (Lili Taylor), and two sons, Perry Abbott (Tom Pelphrey) and Rhett Abbott (Lewis Pullman). Perry has a nine-year-old daughter, Amy Abbott (Olive Abercrombie), and a wife, Rebecca Abbott (Kristen Connolly), who’s missing. The series begins when a strange young woman, Autumn (Imogen Poots), arrives on the Abbott ranch.
Royal grants her permission to camp out in the land. He also notices a mysterious, bottomless hole on his land. Then, there’s the Tillerson family, Royal’s neighbor looking to take over a particular plot from the Abbott ranch. The Tillerson family comprises patriarch Wayne Tillerson (Will Patton), estranged ex-wife and matriarch Patricia Tillerson (Deirdre O’Connell), and three sons, Luke Tillerson (Shaun Sipos), Trevor Tillerson (Matt Lauria), and Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid). Perry Abbott unintentionally kills Trevor Tillerson after a bar fight one night, leading to an investigation into the murder.
By the finale, there were reports of people disappearing from the town. Acting sheriff Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk (Tamara Podemski) and several others in the county saw a mountain disappear and reappear. Joy also saw a bison herd stampeding across the fields and several Native Americans hunting them. Amy reunites with her missing mother, who takes her away from the Abbott family. In the ensuing car chase, Billy is killed, and an injured Autumn is stampeded by running bison. Royal discovers Autumn is his granddaughter, Amy, from the future. After taking her home to nurse her wounds, Royal confesses everything to his wife, Cecilia.
What Outer Range Season 2 Could Be About
Outer Range season 1 left several cliffhangers begging for answers. If audiences thought season 1 was spellbindingly entertaining, season 2 promises a lot more. Outer Range season 2 released trailer offers several pointers to what audiences can expect from the season. However, in the heart of it all, Royal Abbott has a lot of explaining to do. In season 1, he revealed to his oldest son, Perry, that he jumped into the mysterious black hole in 1886 as a young boy. When he came out, it was 1968 and on the Abbott farm. This implies he’s not an original Abbott, as the Abbott family raised him as their own.
Amy’s mother’s sudden reappearance in the county and taking Amy away from the Abbotts means she knows more than she lets on. In season 2, Autumn recovers and wants to help Royal and Cecilia connect the dots. In the penultimate episode of season 1, Perry jumps into the hole, which closes and disappears afterward. Then, Deputy Sheriff Joy appears somehow stuck in the Old West. The trailer also shows Wayne Tillerson, who seems more vested in finding answers about the mysterious black hole. Whatever the case, season 1 only laid the foundation for the big reveals of Outer Range season 2.
Who Stars in Outer Range Season 2?
Interestingly, there have been no official announcements about new castings. This means viewers shouldn’t expect any new major character to join the series. Also, with no old cast leaving the series, every Outer Range cast and character that survived season 1 is expected to return in Outer Range season 2. This means the entire Abbott family will return, with Perry’s wife upgraded from a guest to a recurring role.
More than ever, the Tillerson family will be a rival and will feature in season 2. However, in season 1, the family lost two sons, Trevor and Billy. These two characters may likely not appear in season 2, but being a time-bending series, viewers should expect anything. The only major change in Outer Range season 2 is that Charles Murray replaced Brian Watkins as the showrunner.
When Will Outer Range Season 2 Be Released?
Outer Range season 2 is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, 2024. With season 2 principal photography starting in April 2023, audiences were worried the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike would significantly affect the show’s release date. Thankfully, season 2 will premiere sooner than expected. After reading about Outer Range season 2, check out Apple TV+ Severance Season 2 and its release date.