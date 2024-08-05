Otto Hightower’s Mysterious Disappearance in House of the Dragon Season 2

Where, oh where, is Otto Hightower? That question has loomed over House of the Dragon’s second season, and it remains an enduring mystery. The second episode of the season saw King Aegon II Targaryen fire Otto from his position as Hand of the King. In response, Otto declared he was going to leave King’s Landing rather than sit around where he wasn’t wanted.

When last we saw Otto, he was planning his next move with his daughter, Alicent Hightower. Initially, he wanted to go back to Oldtown to help guide their army and mentor Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron Targaryen. Instead, Alicent convinces him to go to Highgarden to ensure the Tyrells and other lords of the Reach don’t side with their enemies.

A Sudden Disappearance

Otto’s disappearance becomes a looming mystery as Alicent realizes he’s stopped answering her letters and never returns at Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen’s request. In the final moments of an episode titled “The Queen Who Ever Was,” it’s revealed that Otto has been imprisoned somewhere. But where?

Theories on His Whereabouts

When trying to figure out Otto’s location, there are only a few clues. George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, upon which the show is based, doesn’t have any plotline where Otto is taken prisoner. Even after Aegon removes him as Hand, Otto stays in King’s Landing right up until his end.

Our significant clues from the show are that Otto was heading to Highgarden and that House Beesbury is currently warring with the Hightowers in the same region. During a late-night council meeting, Ser Criston Cole kills Lyman Beesbury for speaking up in defense of Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne.

The Case for House Beesbury

This makes House Beesbury a likely suspect for Otto’s captors. They’re already at war with the Hightowers; it wouldn’t be surprising if they caged up a valuable hostage. It’s also unclear how House Beesbury found out about Lyman’s murder, suggesting someone may have spilled secrets or sent an unverified message.

The Role of Other Houses

If not House Beesbury, House Tyrell might hold Otto captive, though this would be unusual given their neutral stance in the conflicts of the time. The most telling clue is that Otto isn’t in King’s Landing; instead of being in a stone cell under the castle, he’s in a wooden cage somewhere else.

What Could Happen Next?

This situation might tie into events like the Battle of the Honeywine during Season 3, where Daeron earns his nickname Daeron the Daring. Otto could be ransomed or rescued during these events.

Time will tell where Otto truly is and what his fate may be. We’ll have to wait until 2026 for House of the Dragon Season 3 to unravel these mysteries further.

