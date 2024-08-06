Otto Hightower’s Mysterious Disappearance in House of the Dragon Explained

Where, oh where, is Otto Hightower? That question has loomed over House of the Dragon’s second season, and it remains an enduring mystery. The second episode of the season, “Rhaenyra the Cruel,” saw King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) fire his shrewd grandfather Otto (Rhys Ifans) from his position as Hand of the King. In response, Otto declared he was going to leave King’s Landing rather than sit around where he wasn’t wanted.
When last we saw Otto, he was planning his next move with his daughter, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Initially, he wanted to go back to the House Hightower seat in Oldtown, where he could help guide their army and mentor Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron Targaryen. Instead, Alicent convinces him to go to Highgarden so that he can make sure the Tyrells and other lords of the Reach don’t side with their enemies.
Otto’s whereabouts then become a looming mystery as Alicent realizes he’s stopped answering her letters and he never returns to King’s Landing at prince regent Aemond Targaryen’s (Ewan Mitchell) request. In the final moments of “The Queen Who Ever Was,” we find out why: Otto has been imprisoned somewhere. But where?
When it comes to figuring out where Otto is being held, there are only a few clues to go on. George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ doesn’t have any plotline where Otto is taken prisoner. Even after Aegon removes him as Hand, Otto stays in King’s Landing right up until the end of his story.
Theories Everywhere
We have two big clues: Otto was heading to Highgarden in the Reach, and House Beesbury is currently warring with the Hightower host in that same region. For those unfamiliar, House Beesbury is a small but honorable house whose former lord, Lyman Beesbury, served on the Small Council for King Viserys.
During the Green Council coup, Lyman spoke up in defense of Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne, and Ser Criston Cole killed him by smashing his head against his Small Council membership marble. This action turned House Beesbury against Team Green, seeking justice for their slain lord.
Who Holds Otto?
The Tyrells rule Highgarden but remain neutral in the Dance of the Dragons due to their young lord Lyonel Tyrell. Their neutrality makes them unlikely captors for Otto. House Beesbury seems a more likely suspect as they are already at war with the Hightowers. Capturing such a valuable hostage would be logical.
This theory gains credibility considering Aemond’s Small Council received a report late in the season that the Beesburys have declared war. They may have captured Otto while traveling and extracted information from him about Lyman’s murder.
The Future Darkens
The most likely candidate is indeed House Beesbury. However, this is speculative; what we know for sure is that Otto isn’t in King’s Landing. He appears to be held in a wooden cage rather than one of the black cells under the castle.
His situation might tie into events around the Battle of Honeywine during season three. Here, Daeron earns his nickname Daeron the Daring. Is it possible that Otto gets ransomed or rescued during these events? Only time will tell! We won’t know more until House of the Dragon returns for its third season sometime in 2026.
Follow Us