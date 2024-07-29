Osgood Perkins on Crafting the Darkness in Longlegs

Osgood Perkins has once again captivated audiences with his latest horror flick Longlegs. This time, Perkins takes viewers into the eerie world of half-psychic FBI agent Lee Harker, who gets tangled in a case of an elusive serial killer who somehow doesn’t kill anyone directly.

The story that fuels nightmares

Longlegs is centered on a pattern of grisly family murders, always occurring around the daughters’ birthdays. Each crime scene features a cryptic message signed by “Longlegs,” and Harker finds herself unwinding this disturbing mystery. But as she delves deeper, uncanny events begin to affect her personally, blurring the lines between investigator and victim.

The importance of dialogue

In crafting Longlegs, Perkins emphasizes that it all starts with the words. As he explained, The first thing that happens is the dialogue and the way the movie sounds, and what people are talking about and what words they’re choosing to use. I’m a big words guy. I don’t believe in thinking about writing. I only believe in actually writing. Those are very different entities to me.

Tension married with dark humor

Tension permeates throughout Longlegs, meticulously maintained with Perkins’s command over tone and technique. The film is not without moments of black humor, adding layers and making the experience even more disquieting.

Perkins’s evolving horror aesthetics

From his debut in The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015) to I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016), and then Gretel & Hansel (2020), Perkins has consistently explored new groundwater while maintaining his unique visual style. With Longlegs, he takes another bold step forward, blending visual artistry with narrative suspense.

An eye for unsettling details

Osgood Perkins on Crafting the Darkness in LonglegsBeyond the script and direction, what makes Longlegs stand out is its visual and auditory composition. Scenes are set against chilly landscapes interwoven with vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and blue.

The meticulous sound design provides a near-visible tension within each frame, aided by carefully placed silences and jarring foleys.

A striking psychological conundrum

Cementing itself as Neon’s highest-grossing indie debut yet, Longlegs hasn’t just cracked box office records but also delved deep into psychological horror territory. The juxtaposition of unnerving visuals with haunting silence creates an atmosphere ripe for audience immersion.

Perkins discusses his approach: It starts with the words, and it starts with the words that I like… It grows out of that.

