Osgood Perkins Explores Complex Horrors and Influences in Longlegs

Osgood Perkins, known for his work on ‘Gretel & Hansel’ and ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’, offers a dark and twisted narrative in his latest horror film,
Longlegs. Set in the 1990s, this gripping story follows FBI Agent Lee Harker, portrayed by scream queen Maika Monroe. Harker’s investigation into a string of suburban murders leads her to an occultist serial killer, played by Nicolas Cage, with whom she has a sinister personal connection.
A Unique Marketing Strategy
The film’s marketing campaign is a highlight, effectively creating buzz through innovative techniques. Distributor Neon launched creep-inducing teaser trailers in January 2024, building anticipation without mentioning the movie by name. This campaign made Longlegs feel dangerous and real. The studio cleverly used elements like the voodoo chant and possession deaths to showcase the film’s horror aspects without giving away its true plot.
Impactful Storytelling Choices
Perkins’ choice to avoid typical CGI spectacle in favor of atmosphere and unsettling imagery was reminiscent of past horror classics like ‘The Blair Witch Project’. One of his marketing tactics included utilizing musicians inspired by the film to create audiovisual pieces, adding another layer of depth to the overall experience.
Narrative Depth and Characters
The character of Lee Harker, played by Maika Monroe, adds significant emotional weight to the story. Monroe’s portrayal as a clairvoyant FBI agent exploring disturbing discoveries ensures viewers are fully engaged.
Cage’s transformation scene holds a crucial role, magnified by Neon’s bold decision to keep his nightmarish villain image hidden from most of the promotional material. This strategy increased audience curiosity and excitement.
Marketing Campaign Comparison
Longlegs‘ marketing strategy echoed that of
The Blair Witch Project, widely noted for leveraging minimal special effects to create an eerie atmosphere. As Osgood Perkins remarked,
Much of the marketing strategy for ‘Longlegs,’ including its first half, plays like a twist on ‘The Blair Witch Project.’
The critical reviews significantly boosted Longlegs’ market presence. Freddy=Legend stated, “Will revisit it again on Blu-ray to see if it lands a little better, but as it stands; it’s far from the best horror film of the year.”
Collaborative Future Projects
Osgood Perkins and distributor Neon have already planned future collaborations. Their next project,‘The Monkey’, set for release in February 2025, will determine whether their unconventional approach continues to resonate with audiences.
