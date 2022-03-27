Oscars 2022: There Is No Best Supporting Actor Race without Ben Affleck

The supporting acting categories are always among the most interesting that the Oscars have to offer. Freed from the portentous expectations of carrying a movie from start to finish, there are so many more things that supporting roles are allowed to be. Sometimes co-leads in their own right, sometimes little more than a walk-on cameo, they range from single scene-stealing mic drops to the emotional crux of their respective films. They can be, and oftentimes are, pretty much any kind of performance, of any discernable size, and prove time and time again that films are made up of actors, and that a role’s importance is never just a tally of minutes spent on screen.
As much as I loved The Power of the Dog and all of the performances in it, it’s really hard to justify giving two whole slots over to its supporting players. With so much riding on Kodi Smit-McPhee by the film’s end, it’s an easy ask to shake Jesse Plemons out of this lineup, but, honestly, either one of them would do the trick; there are simply way too many interesting and excellently played parts from other movies to even begin to sign off on this double-fisted set of nominations. Ciaràn Hinds did a perfectly fine (if unexceptional) job in a perfectly fine (if unexceptional) movie, but a Best Supporting Actor nod seems a little far afield of the kinds of work he accomplished this last year. While I love J.K. Simmons in pretty much everything he’s ever been in, Being the Ricardos did not need a third acting nomination, especially when Simmons is given desperately little to do of any real substance. That, of course, then leaves Troy Kotsur – the category’s presumptive winner – who I thought did an incredible, standout job in what, on paper at least, was a pretty conventional and unassuming movie: a more than worthy nominee (and winner) if there ever was one.
If I’d elect to scrap nearly all of the nominees, then, who actually deserved to be considered for the award? Thankfully, there are plenty of great supporting performances to choose from among last year’s crop of films. I dare say, had the Academy’s votes broken a little differently, nobody would be missing anybody who didn’t make the grade.
The obvious choice for this category is Ben Affleck who practically stole The Last Duel out from under its three leads as Pierre d’Alencon, the royal officiary who serves of the narrative lynchpin of Ridley Scott’s Roshomon-alike court drama. There’s certainly a case to be made of one of the two other men to take this spot ahead of him (likely Adam Driver Jacques Le Gris), but category confusion like that has sunk better Oscar hopefuls’ chance at the statue and Affleck really does just stand out from the crowd by a country mile. At times a sinister background player, a particularly petty bureaucrat and a farcical court jester, his triple-take character offers him the broadest range of roles to show off the breadths of his acting talent. It does everything you want out of a film’s supporting player, for a movie so dark and dour that it risks losing its audience with every new, scummy plot development, Affleck livens up every scene in which he appears.
Not since the hulking Robert Ryan has a an actor more effortlessly embodied the explosive, insecure rage of a white supremacist than Alexander Skarsgard in Rebecca Hall’s Passing. Saddled with the unflattering task of portraying John Bellew, the nakedly racist fiancé of the White-passing Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), he gives us a brief, explosive look into the deeply wounded psyche of a man so wracked by hate that it becomes the cornerstone of his entire being. It is a powerful, blunt-force instrument of a performance, and yet it is one of the most unforgettable pieces of filmmaking from a year stretched-to-bursting with great, must-see movies. Although his character only appears twice in the tightly-crafgted period piece, you are not likely to forget him anytime soon.
Although The Power of the Dog is probably the best of the ten Best Picture nominees this year, it’s actually Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley that I had the most fun with in 2021. A nihilistically dark remake of a classic 1940s film noir, the richly drawn and glaringly colorful cast of characters inhabiting its seedy, art deco world is a large reason why. And while there are arguments to be made regarding standouts like Richard Jenkins, David Strathairn and even Ron Perlman, it’s Willem Dafoe’s grotesque carnie ringleader, Clement Hoatley, that stands out as the fun, fat-chewing, mustache-twirling, scene-stealing and all-around fun-having character that you walk away from the movie with the clearest and most vivid impression of. It is, in short, the Willem Dafoe-est performance you’re ever likely to see, which gives him a range of modes to play in and endless opportunities to snarl his way right under your skin.