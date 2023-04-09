9 Lesser Known Facts About Ex Machina’s Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac is a Guatemalan-born American actor who’s presently one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood. His performances in films such as Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex Machina, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned him critical acclaim and commercial success. The star also featured in the HBO miniseries Show Me A Hero.
He even bagged a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Nathan Bateman in Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller Ex Machina. But despite being one of the biggest names in show business today, there are still some lesser-known facts about him that many don’t know about. So, here are 10 of them to help you get to know this enigmatic star better.
9. Oscar Isaac Moved to Miami as a Child
The star was five years old when his family upped and moved from Guatemala to Miami, Florida. Altogether, the family was on the look for greener pastures. In Miami, Isaac attended the Performing Arts High School and went on to study at the Juilliard School in New York City.
8. He Was An Extra In The Nativity Story
While some actors get their big break right off the bat, some have to pay their dues by filling in as extras. In that vein, Oscar Isaac was actually in the 2006 movie, The Nativity Story. He played a small role, appearing as an extra in the crowd scenes that took place in Jerusalem.
7. His Parents Were Devoted Evangelical Christians
As a young adult, Isaac found himself disagreeing with his devoted evangelical Christian parents. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed: “The social-conservative culture didn’t align with my interpretation of Jesus’ teachings.” What’s more, the timing of his parent’s divorce likely contributed to Isaac’s rebellious behavior while attending school.
6. Oscar Was In The Blinking Underdogs Band
The Blinking Underdogs was a rock band based in New York City and was originally formed in the mid-1990s. The band comprised four friends from the Upper East Side – Oscar Isaac, Michael Shannon, Les Claypool, and Kieran Mulroney. They were all passionate about music and playing together since they were kids.
5. He Has Worked With Many Hollywood A-Listers
Unfortunately, some actors go through their whole careers without rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers. However, that’s not the case with Isaac. He’s actually worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. He’s shared the screen with such renowned like Jessica Chastain (A Most Violent Year), Ben Affleck (Middle Men), and Natalie Portman (Ex Machina). He was also part of the all-star cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, alongside Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, to name a few.
4. Oscar Isaac Is Married to Danish Documentarian Elvira Lind
Elvira Lind is a Danish documentary filmmaker who has worked on several award-winning documentaries, including Bobbi Jene. She met Isaac in 2017 while working on the aforementioned documentary. Two years down the line, the pair decided to take the big step to tie the knot. To date, the couple is still together and have two children together; Eugene and Mads Isaac.
3. The Star Loves Music
Apparently, acting isn’t the only performance art Isaac is obsessed with. In addition to being an accomplished actor, he’s also a huge music fan. He particularly loves classic rock bands like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. But he also enjoys listening to modern music by artists like Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar. Even more, he happens to be a trained guitarist and singer — he wrote and performed the song Never Had for the movie 10 Years.
2. Oscar Isaac Is Multilingual
The star can speak fluent English, Spanish, and French. Being born in Guatemala, his first language was Spanish, and he only learned English when he moved to Miami. However, he intentionally put in the work to learn French for the sake of his profession. Altogether, being able to communicate in multiple languages has made it easy for him to take on global projects. He doesn’t just have a great command of these three languages, but also he understands bits and pieces of Latin American dialects like Quechua and Aymara.
1. He’s A Member Of The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences
It’s not just an honor to receive an Oscar Award; joining the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences is a big deal too. In 2016, Isaac was invited to become a member of the Academy, and needless to say, he honored that invitation. This is a huge honor for actors and filmmakers alike. It simply means that their work is recognized by the Academy, which is one of the highest honors in Hollywood.
