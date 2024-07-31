Oscar Host Search Continues as Kimmel and Mulaney Decline

The 97th Academy Awards have yet to secure a host, despite their dedicated efforts.
ABC reached out to both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney, with both reportedly declining the offer, according to Puck News. Fortunately, there’s still ample time, with the Oscars not scheduled to air until Sunday, March 2.
Kimmel’s Fourth Time No Charm
The initial approach was made to Kimmel, who has already hosted the Academy Awards four times and significantly voiced his aspirations saying,
I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times. Despite his integral association with Disney and notable performances in past years’ shows, Kimmel ultimately said no to the offer, echoing a similar refusal for this year’s Emmy awards on ABC.
The Decision’s Implications
Kimmel’s consistent acceptance of major roles, from hosting the Emmys three times to his steadfast presence at Disney events, had set expectations high. However, he has expressed a growing desire for more balance in his life, underscored by his decision to take summers off from Jimmy Kimmel Live. This pursuit of balance appears to have heavily influenced his decision.
Reflecting on this dynamic, Kimmel humorously remarked earlier this year,
If you do something well and it’s successful, then you should keep doing that thing. Maybe floss a little more.
Mulaney As The Follow-Up Choice
The next in line was Mulaney, a potentially bold yet risky option. His impressive performance at the Governors Awards had sparked speculations about Oscar hosting capabilities. Despite expressing casual interest earlier, explaining that it would be really fun, Mulaney chose not to commit for this year. He prefers shorter planning horizons and opted instead for other endeavors like another lucrative standup tour.
The Search Continues
This leaves ABC and the Academy once again searching for an appealing host — a challenge they haven’t faced extensively in recent years. Both organizations remained silent on pending comments for this search situation.
