Original Blair Witch Team Shares Feelings on New Movie without Their Involvement

As the eerie whispers of the Blair Witch once again begin to permeate the air with Lionsgate and Blumhouse’s announcement of a new reboot, the original creators and cast have mixed feelings about not being consulted. From fundamental contributions to legal frustrations, the team behind the 1999 horror phenomenon weighs in on their exclusion from the project that catapulted them to fame over two decades ago.
Initial Reactions to the Reboot Announcement
Joshua Leonard, a key player in the original cast, shared his dismay on social media.
I didn’t know anything about it until a friend sent me a ‘congrats’ screenshot yesterday, he wrote. This sentiment echoes a deeper narrative of neglect that Leonard and his counterparts feel they’ve endured since the film’s release.
The Blair Witch Project, known for its groundbreaking ‘found footage’ style and tight production schedule — shot in just eight days — left an indelible mark on horror cinema. The fact that Lionsgate is introducing a new vision without engaging the people who crafted its original essence has struck a chord with the 1999 team.
A Legacy of Innovations and Omissions
In his public reactions, Leonard also highlighted another significant aspect of his frustrations linked to previous dealings with Lionsgate.
Leonard added that he’s especially irritated because he’d been struggling to get ahold of those at Lionsgate to put together a charity screening of the 1999 classic.
The innovative marketing tactics employed during the original movie’s release — which only added to its legend — and the subsequent commercial success (garnering $248 million despite a budget of merely $35,000) have perhaps given Lionsgate and Blumhouse enough confidence to proceed without the original team’s input.
This move raises questions about respect and recognition for those who laid the groundwork for what has become a cultural icon in horror.
A Call for Inclusion and Fair Compensation
The collective call from Leonard and other original members for meaningful consultation and fair compensation reflects their ongoing battle with Hollywood’s mechanisms of recognition and profit distribution. Their experiences continue to inform their advocacy for more equitable treatment in an industry quick to build upon but slow to acknowledge its foundational players.
In pushing for these changes, Joshua Leonard stands at the forefront, ensuring that as new iterations of Blair Witch come to light, they honor not just the narrative but also those who first brought it to life. The balance between old homage and new innovation remains delicate, as both audiences and creators seek to preserve the raw, palpable fear that made The Blair Witch Project a seminal work in cinematic history.
