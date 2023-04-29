10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hocus Pocus’ Omri Katz

Omri Katz is an American former child actor best known for his roles as John Ross Ewing III in the television series Dallas and as Max Dennison in the film Hocus Pocus. Like a handful of other child actors, he didn’t have a great run in the industry. So, he decided to hang up his boots and retire.
Before he called it quits, the star appeared in several series and films, including Eerie, Indiana, Adventures in Dinosaur City, and Matinee. Katz retired from acting in the late 1990s and has since kept a low profile. Nevertheless, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Omri Katz.
1. Omri Katz Retired In 2002
It’s unusual for stars to call it quits and seek a normal life, but it’s not impossible. When he was 26, Katz decided that he was done with Hollywood. The star made his last appearance in the movie Journey into Night. Before his retirement, Katz had stacked up roles in movies/shows like Simon & Simon Boy, Hocus Pocus, and Eerie, Indiana.
2. Omri Katz Started Acting When He Was Seven
It’s common knowledge that the former actor won many hearts thanks to his role as John Ross Ewing III in Dallas. However, at the time, Katz was a 7-year-old kid. Needless to say, he pulled it off so well that he was awarded the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Youth Actor in a Prime-Time Soap Opera.
3. He Was Raised By Jewish Parents
Omri Katz was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. However, his family had roots in Israel. In fact, both his parents emigrated from Israel to the United States before he was born. So, it makes sense that Katz grew up in a Jewish household, exposed to Israeli culture and traditions throughout his childhood. Omri and his siblings even spent some time in Israel while growing up.
4. Omri Katz Filmed Hocus Pocus While Intoxicated
Katz played the memorable role of the energetic Max Dennison in the 1993 Disney Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. However, the star recently revealed that he was actually high on cannabis while filming some of his key scenes. Katz recalls that he messed up some of his scenes so badly that the director had to ask him if he was high. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, “… that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you’ve got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!”
5. His Last Film was Journey Into Night
As mentioned earlier, Katz starred in one last movie back in 2002 before he called it a day. The film was none other than Journey into Night. Since his portrayal of the suicidal character in this 28-minute short film, Katz hasn’t been in any other movies.
6. Omri Katz Was In Zorro
He may not have played a major role, but Omri Katz was in the 1957 TV series Zorro. The retired actor was about 15 years old at the time. He played the part of Jack Adams in an episode titled The Man Who Cried Wolf.
7. The Star’s Net Worth is $1 Million
While Omri Katz retired quite some time ago, he amassed quite a fortune in his day. Sources report that Omri Katz is worth an estimated $1 million. Needless to say, that’s an impressive fortune for someone who retired from acting over two decades ago.
8. Omri Katz is in a Relationship
While Katz left the public eye in 2002, his social media posts indicate that he’s in a serious relationship with Michelle Watters. Seeing as he’s quite private, there’s really not much known about his lady love. The former actor’s last Hollywood romance was with Danielle Harris in 1991.
9. He Wasn’t Contacted for the Filming of Hocus Pocus 2
While he has taken some time away from the limelight to grow as a person, the star hasn’t completely shut out the ideas of a Hocus Pocus comeback. Unfortunately, producers didn’t contact Katz for the sequel to the classic movie. Nevertheless, he said he was open to reprising his role. But the studio went ahead with a revival with just the OG witches – Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy.
10. The Former Actor Now Runs a Cannabis Company
Sure, he’s no longer an actor, but he’s got to make his living somehow. Katz chose to go down the entrepreneurial path and currently owns a cannabis company. Today, the former child actor still stands by this decision and is content running his company.
