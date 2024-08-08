Olympics Delay New AGT Episodes until Mid-August

America’s Got Talent fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the Live Rounds for Season 19, but there’s a slight hitch in the schedule. Fans will have to hold tight a little longer because of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which are now in full swing.

AGT Episode Delay Details

No new episode of America’s Got Talent aired on July 30. Catching viewers’ interest is another monumental competition on that date: The Olympics!

This year, Team USA Gymnastics is led by none other than Simone Biles. She remains one of the most decorated female gymnasts in Olympic history.

Focus on Major Olympic Events

The 8/7c time slot on July 30 broadcasted the Gymnastics Women’s Team Final, an eagerly anticipated event where gymnasts competed in the first medaled round after qualifications.

Tuesday night at 9/8c showcased athletes vying for gold in the women’s 100-meter backstroke. Minnesota-native Regan Smith set a backstroke world record during the U.S. Swimming Trials in June. As Smith reflected, “It was part of the plan,” adding further context and excitement to this delay.

Exciting Surfing Finale

The women’s surfing final is another notable event during this scheduling gap. Gold medalist Carissa Moore leads a team with immense talent. The final comes later in the evening at 10:30/9:30c.

Airing Details

All these events air live on NBC and Peacock, as well as via NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics.com.

The Return of AGT

The highly anticipated AGT Live Shows begin August 13 and run through September 18. Besides Tuesday night episodes, the series will air one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8 PM ET, doubling the entertainment for fans.

Season Highlights and What to Expect

This season has already included memorable acts like the powerhouse nine-year-old songstress Pranysqa Mishra. Also, soulful original tunes from young talents like Journeyy have captivated judges and audiences alike.

Tune into the AGT Live Shows starting August 13 at 8 PM ET for more incredible performances and to see which act ultimately wins the coveted $1 million prize.

