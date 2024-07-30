The 2024 Paris Olympics has been an exhilarating event so far, filled with iconic matchups and thrilling performances. Here are the latest highlights:
Nadal Triumphs Over Djokovic
Rafael Nadal edged out an intense victory against Novak Djokovic at Stade Roland Garros. Their historic encounter is likely to be their last, marking the potential end of a fierce rivalry that has lasted for years. The head-to-head record between these legends is now almost even, with Djokovic having 30 wins and Nadal 29.
At the end of his remarkable performance, the joy was evident on Nadal’s face as he waved at the crowd before hugging his team-mates.
Breathtaking Routines by Simone Biles and Team USA Gymnastics
Sub-division two of women’s gymnastics qualifying was the hottest ticket in town, with rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Tom Cruise, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and singer Ariana Grande among those at the arena to watch Biles.
An acrobatic beam routine came before an energetic floor programme that featured one of the five skills named after her. Then she delivered her big Biles II vault but decided not to attempt the new skill she is planning on uneven bars.
Aya Nakamura also made a sensational appearance at the event, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.
When her bars dismount marked the end of her work for the day, it was unmistakable how much it meant to her. The sheer excitement was visible as joy swept her face while she waved at the crowd and embraced her team-mates.
Opening Ceremony Highlights and Controversies
The opening ceremony was a grand spectacle directed by Thomas Jolly. Featuring diverse tableaux like ‘Festivity’ which Jolly
‘was intended to depict a big pagan celebration, linked to the gods of Olympus, and thus the Olympics.’
The tableau drew criticism from some who thought it resembled Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper. However, Thomas Jolly clarified that:
‘The gesture was not intended by us, nor a reference to a religious scene. It was very inappropriate and we are sorry if it shocked people.’
The ceremony also included Aya Nakamura’s jubilant act in front of Académie Française alongside the military band—an event that sparked discussions about modern-day Francophone culture and its diversity.
The torch relay was a spectacle in itself, as French soccer superstar Zinedine Zidane carried the flame through the cafes and skate parks of Paris…, relayed through various settings until it finally reached the Olympic cauldron at Trocadéro.
Marion Marechal’s Criticism
In contrast, far-right French politician Marion Marechal criticized both Jolly and Nakamura’s performances. She addressed Christian viewers stating they felt insulted by certain scenes during the opening ceremony.
