Olivia Colman Stars in Dark Comedy Wicked Little Letters Now on Netflix

Olivia Colman returns in the dark comedy ‘Wicked Little Letters,’ an under-the-radar gem now streaming on Netflix. Based on a true story, this film captures the scandalous events that unfolded in a 1920s English seaside town.
A Brilliant Follow-Up to Dakota Johnson’s Acclaimed Drama
If you recall Dakota Johnson’s compelling performance in the 2021 drama ‘The Lost Daughter’, which earned an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Wicked Little Letters’ serves as a delightful follow-up. While Dakota excelled in her role as Nina, diving into intense, emotionally charged scenes, Olivia Colman takes a contrasting route. She navigates the delicate balance between dramatic tension and dark humor with finesse, portraying Edith Swan with equal parts grace and grit.
An Ensemble Cast That Shines on Screen
‘Wicked Little Letters’ boasts a stellar cast including Jessie Buckley as the outspoken Rose Gooding and Anjana Vasan as Police Officer Gladys Moss. Olivia Colman anchors the movie, portraying Edith Swan, a character ensnared in a whirlwind of anonymous letters that stir up a sleepy town. The chemistry among the cast members is palpable and elevates the film.
The Film’s Direction and Background
The director, Thea Sharrock, previously helmed emotional dramas and ventures into comedy seamlessly with this project. Her direction ensures a tight narrative flow while retaining a sharp comedic edge. The plot dives deep into themes of societal norms and individual rebellion, with Olivia’s impeccable comedic timing giving depth to what could have been a straightforward role.
A Touch of Realism
The background of the film – set in 1920s England – brings a quaint yet realistic atmosphere. As anonymous hate mail shakes up Littlehampton, suspicion falls on Rose Gooding, captured adeptly by Jessie Buckley. However, as the women of the town led by Gladys Moss delve deeper, they unravel more than just the author behind the letters.
A Plethora of Talent Showcased
The cast list doesn’t stop impressing: Joanna Scanlan as Ann and Gemma Jones as Victoria Swan round out an ensemble that leaves no room for mediocrity. Each actor brings their own flavor to their roles, enriching the story.
A True Story Translated into Humor
‘Wicked Little Letters’ strikes a chord with its audience by translating historical absurdity into genuine laughs. It takes inspiration from real-life events, magnifying them through satire. It’s not just about the laughs; it’s about critiquing societal norms with wit.
If you appreciated Dakota Johnson’s nuanced performances in past dramas such as ‘Our Friend’ which offered profound explorations of personal relationships and emotions, you’ll find ‘Wicked Little Letters’ refreshingly different yet equally engaging.
