Norman Reedus Discusses Dark Original Idea for Daryl and Carol Spin-Off

In a recent revelation that has intrigued The Walking Dead fans, Norman Reedus shared some insights about his original pitch for the character of Daryl Dixon. This character, which has become iconic over the years, almost took a very different path.
The Early Concept
During an interview, Reedus disclosed that he and Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier, have been discussing a spin-off concept for years:
The idea was that she and I were going to be on a road trip to see who’s left out in the world. The twist?
Everybody dies, and we might get on the bike and there’s no way to go back to anything because everyone’s dead. So it was sort of a travel show, kind of figuring out who’s left in the world.
From Plans to Reality
Originally planned to start together back in 2020, Melissa McBride had to bow out for personal reasons.
Norman was off to France to do the first part of it, and I had things I needed to take care of, she explained. However, this delay didn’t mean the end for their dynamic duo.
A Twist in the Tale
The series evolved once AMC pitched their version. According to Reedus, when approached by AMC they were initially ready for adventures separate from the main group until they found out about the show’s ending. This shift saw Daryl landing himself in France, with Carol eventually following him.
McBride Returns
Despite her initial exit, McBride returned with enthusiasm. She admitted that slipping back into her role was seamless:
It was kind of like riding a bike. We knew where she was, knew what she wanted…
Distinctive Elements
This fresh direction also brings new elements including unique locations and music. Reedus emphasized that they wanted to introduce something new:
This was a real opportunity to take all these elements… and make something brand new and fresh.
Moments Reflecting Their Journey
The journey in bringing this project to life reflects significantly on Reedus’ own transformation over time:
You see the grays in my chin… I walk differently now. I talk differently now…
