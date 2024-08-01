Norah O’Donnell to Transition from CBS Evening News Anchor Role in 2024

Norah O’Donnell will leave the anchor chair at CBS Evening News after the 2024 presidential election amid expected cost-cutting by parent company Paramount Global, the network announced on Tuesday.
She took over the seat in 2019 and renewed her contract with CBS News in 2022 despite speculation of her replacement. Her salary was reportedly slashed from an estimated $8 million a year, as The Post exclusively reported.
During her five years, the show’s ratings declined about 25%, leaving it significantly behind rivals at ABC and NBC.
Together, our team has won Emmy, Murrow, and DuPont awards. We managed to anchor in-studio through COVID; we took the broadcast on the road from aircraft carriers to the Middle East, and around the world. We were privileged to conduct a historic interview with Pope Francis, O’Donnell said in a note of gratitude to staffers.
Transition to Senior Correspondent
At age 50, O’Donnell will move to a new role as senior correspondent, focusing on bigger interviews and reporting for other shows like 60 Minutes. This change comes as part of a significant reshuffle led by CBS NEWS CEO Wendy McMahon.
McMahon praised Norah O’Donnell’s exceptional interviewing skills, calling them her superpower.
CBS Evening News Future
CBS News plans to use rotating anchors after O’Donnell departs in November. This information aligns with reports from Puck News which first broke the story of her exit.
The shake-up follows Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews’s controversial departure just a month ago and anticipated cost reductions expected due to the merger with Skydance Media.
The Impact of Paramount Global’s Strategy
This restructuring is part of larger cost-saving measures by Paramount Global as it prepares for its merger with Skydance Media. Expected cuts total about $500 million.
The planned merger offers opportunities:
Since being appointed president and co-head of CBS News and Stations in May 2021, McMahon has partnered with Khemlani to optimize CBS’ journalistic resources across its national and local platforms.
Follow Us