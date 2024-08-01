Norah O’Donnell Moves to Senior Correspondent Role at CBS

After a 12-year tenure with CBS News, Norah O’Donnell is stepping down from the ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor seat following the 2024 presidential election. The network announced this major shift amidst anticipated budget cuts by its parent company, Paramount Global.
O’Donnell Shifts to New Role
O’Donnell, who had taken on the role of anchor in July 2019, will transition to a senior correspondent position where she will focus on significant interviews and contributions to programs like ’60 Minutes.’ In her note to staff, she expressed,
I remain incredibly proud of the journalism and impact at the ‘CBS Evening News.’
The departure comes as Paramount prepares for substantial expenditure reductions ahead of a probable merger with Skydance Media.
The Financial Implications
Despite re-signing with CBS in 2022, Norah’s salary was reportedly reduced from its original $8 million annually. During her time, ratings for ‘CBS Evening News’ have plummeted by roughly 25%, leaving it firmly behind rivals ABC and NBC.
A Tumultuous Ride
Norah’s run has certainly been eventful. From anchoring through the pandemic to securing significant interviews like that with Pope Francis, she undoubtedly left her mark. Reflecting on her journey, O’Donnell stated,
Together, our team has won Emmy, Murrow, and DuPont awards. We managed to anchor in-studio through COVID; we took the broadcast on the road from aircraft carriers to the Middle East…
New Leadership at CBS News
This news closely follows the recent resignation of CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews after less than a year in her role. She commented on the ongoing transformations within the industry by saying,
We all know our industry and company are going through a transformation…
The move also signifies changing strategies under CBS NEWS CEO Wendy McMahon’s guidance. Providing insight into McMahon’s background, it is noted that before taking her current role, she was deeply involved in uplighting digital media content.
Looking Forward
The era post-O’Donnell sees CBS preparing to rotate anchors come November. McMahon lauded Norah’s skills by highlighting that her ability lies in securing and delivering unparalleled interviews that resonate deeply within public consciousness.
