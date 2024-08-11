Nine Inch Nails to Set the Score for Disney’s Tron: Ares

The grid is buzzing with anticipation. Disney has unveiled the first footage of Tron: Ares, the third film in its iconic sci-fi franchise about a world of virtual reality within a computer mainframe. This grand reveal occurred during the D23 Expo, as cast members Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges introduced the highly awaited glimpse.
As the presentation concluded, a title card revealed that Nine Inch Nails would compose the score for Tron: Ares. The industrial rock band, founded by Trent Reznor and joined by frequent collaborator Atticus Ross in 2016, has been acclaimed for their complex textures and evocative audioscapes. Reznor and Ross, who’ve clinched Oscars for the scores of The Social Network (2010) and Soul (2020), made a brief but impactful appearance on stage following the announcement.
In this installment, Jared Leto portrays Ares, a program from the digital realm constrained to step into the real world. Greta Lee embodies Eve Kim, a brilliant programmer whose groundbreaking work paves the path for Ares’ arrival. Evan Peters appears as Julian Dillinger, hinting at potential connections to the original film’s antagonist, Ed Dillinger.
The Keynote Presentation
The footage begins with Dillinger delivering a keynote on humanity’s future. His words resonate deeply:
Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and wondered, am I alone? He provocatively asserts that intelligent life might exist within rather than out there, alluding to AI and virtual worlds converging with our reality.
This gripping speech transitions to scenes of Ares in the real world—touching rain and pondering his mission with lines like,
There is something at work in my soul, I do not understand. I came here to find something.
A Riveting Visual Experience
The first look does not shy away from impressive visuals either. Standout moments include a light cycle slicing through a car and Jeff Bridges’ character appearing barefoot in white robes with his famous greeting: “Greetings, program.”
Directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) and penned by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, Tron: Ares aligns both technical expertise and narrative depth in an exciting continuation of this beloved saga. The film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins.
Technology and AI are particularly omnipresent in our lives today., Jeff Bridges noted before the screening.
What a perfect time to revisit this amazing world. More appropriately, to have this amazing world visit us.
An Evolving Legacy
Tron: Ares builds upon one of cinema’s longest running—and arguably most unexpected—franchises. The original 1982 film helmed by Steven Lisberger broke ground as one of the first mainstream movies to use extensive CGI. Its narrative followed Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), who finds himself thrust into a dangerous digital universe. Bridges returned to his role in 2010’s Tron: Legacy, directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). Reflecting on this enduring journey during the presentation, Bridges expressed amazement at how far they’ve come since 1982.
This new film continues to expand on themes relevant to both old fans and new audiences alike.
Follow Us