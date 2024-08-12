Nine Inch Nails to Score Music for New Tron: Ares Movie

The grid is back online.
Disney has unveiled the first footage of Tron: Ares, the third film in the iconic sci-fi franchise centered on a virtual reality world within a computer mainframe. Notable cast members such as Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges revealed this first look during Disney’s extensive presentation at the D23 Expo.
A major highlight was the announcement that Nine Inch Nails, the industrial rock band fronted by Trent Reznor and joined by frequent collaborator Atticus Ross in 2016, will be composing the score. Reznor and Ross have previously won Oscars for their work on films like The Social Network (2010) and Soul (2020).
In Tron: Ares, Leto stars as Ares, a program from the digital universe tasked with breaking into the real world. He promises a complex character journey, stating,
I came here to find something. Something important. Permanence.
Evan Peters takes on the role of Julian Dillinger, who hints at a chilling backstory related to the original villain of the 1982 film. Speaking of his character, Peters mentioned,
For those of you who know anything about Tron, you will know that the name Dillinger doesn’t always mean great things for those on the Grid.
Other cast members include Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minaj, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins.
First Footage Breakdown
The trailer begins with Julian Dillinger discussing the future of humanity at a keynote presentation:
Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and wondered, am I alone? Turns out we’ve been looking in the wrong direction because intelligent life does exist—but it’s not out there; it’s in here. So much talk of AI and big tech, virtual worlds—when are we gonna get there? Well folks, we’re not going. They are coming here.
This ties into AI being a core theme in this installment. Following this prologue, the footage shows Ares entering the real world and experiencing rain for the first time.
Director Joachim Rønning at the Helm
No stranger to high-stakes storytelling, director Joachim Rønning is spearheading this project. Known for his work on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Rønning continues to explore intricate worlds via captivating visuals.
Returning Legends and New Faces
Jeff Bridges, donning white robes, reprises his role as Kevin Flynn with an iconic line:
Greetings, program.. Reflecting on his long-standing connection to the series Bridges remarked,
Technology and AI is especially omnipresent in all our lives….
Leto initially signed onto Tron: Ares back in 2017 as both star and producer. He joins returning producer Justin Springer alongside Jeffrey Silver and Emma Ludbrook.
An Evolving Legacy
The original Tron (1982) directed by Steven Lisberger was one of the pioneering films employing computer-generated imagery. It told the story of Kevin Flynn (Bridges), a video game developer who gets unwittingly zapped into a digital universe. Despite initial box office setbacks, it cemented its place as an iconic pop culture reference. The franchise saw its second iteration with Joseph Kosinski’s directorial debut in 2010’s Tron: Legacy, which continued Flynn’s journey.
Lamentably Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde will not reprise their roles from Tron: Legacy;. Yet fans can expect fresh faces breathing new life into this eclectic universe.
