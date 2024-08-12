Nine Inch Nails to Score Disney’s Tron Ares with Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges

The grid is back online, and with a resounding tune. At Disney’s D23 gathering in Anaheim, California, the announcement was made that Nine Inch Nails (NIN) will be composing the score for the upcoming sci-fi sequel, Tron: Ares. This highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the dynamic duo behind NIN, are no strangers to the world of film scores. Together, they have earned accolades for their work on David Fincher’s movies such as The Social Network and Disney’s 2020 animated feature Soul, which won them an Academy Award for Best Original Score.
Star-Studded Cast Brings New Characters to Life
Jared Leto takes on the role of Ares, one of the digital universe’s programs tasked with entering the real world. In an earlier trailer, Leto’s voiceover hints at his character’s quest:
I came here to find something. Something important. Permanence.
Greta Lee joins him as Eve Kim, a brilliant programmer whose greatest work provides a path for Ares to enter our world. The storyline promises intriguing dynamics between these characters and their real-world interactions.
A Welcome Return to the Tron Universe
Jeff Bridges, often remembered for his iconic scenes standing barefoot in white robes in the original Tron series, makes a return. His character Kevin Flynn brings back the nostalgia deeply rooted in fans’ hearts.
A Glimpse Behind the Scenes
The film is helmed by director Joachim Rønning, best known for his works like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. His presence on set has been key to shaping this ambitious project.
The adaptation taps into contemporary concerns around technology and AI. As Bridges noted at the D23 event:
What a perfect time to revisit this amazing world. More appropriately, to have this amazing world visit us.
This new installment also introduces Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger, potentially a descendant of Ed Dillinger from the original Tron. His character’s dialogue gives audiences an insight into his ominous role:
We didn’t realize that an alien intelligence was emerging on our internet.
Navigating Production Challenges Amidst Strikes
The production wasn’t without its hurdles. Director Joachim Rønning commented:
Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES… Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. This underlines not just logistical challenges but also broader industry concerns.
Tron: Ares, though still deep in production and fraught with challenges, promises to be a seminal piece blending cutting-edge visual effects with evocative auditory landscapes courtesy of Nine Inch Nails. Fans eagerly await its release and hope it continues the legacy of its iconic predecessors.
