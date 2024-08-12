Nine Inch Nails to Score Disney’s Tron: Ares Featuring Jared Leto and Evan Peters

The grid is back online.

Disney has officially unveiled the first footage of Tron: Ares, the much-anticipated third installment in the sci-fi saga. The revelation occurred during Disney’s marathon presentation at this year’s D23 Expo, with cast members like Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges taking the stage.

This buzzworthy moment capped off with an announcement that sent shockwaves through the audience: industrial rock legends Nine Inch Nails are crafting the film’s score. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, known for their Oscar-winning work on films like The Social Network and Soul, appeared briefly on stage to celebrate the news.

Leto stars as Ares, a program tasked with entering the real world. Greta Lee portrays Eve Kim, described as a brilliant programmer whose greatest work provides a path for Ares to come into our world. Additionally, Evan Peters plays Julian Dillinger, whose character shares a last name with the villain from the original 1982 Tron.

The footage opens with Dillinger giving a keynote presentation about humanity’s future. His monologue hints at a shift in where we look for intelligent life: Turns out we’ve been looking in the wrong direction because intelligent life does exist — but it’s not out there; it’s in here.

We also see Ares experiencing rain for the first time in the real world, saying There is something at work in my soul; I do not understand. I came here to find something.

The rapid cuts include an intense light cycle chase and Jeff Bridges reprising his iconic line: Greetings, program.

Directed by Joachim Rønning—known for blockbuster hits like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of EvilTron: Ares also features Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minaj, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins.

This trilogy revisits our relationship with technology right when AI is becoming more omnipresent than ever, said Jeff Bridges at the presentation. More appropriately, to have this amazing world visit us.

Tron: Ares stands as a testament to how far visual effects have come since Steven Lisberger’s original ground-breaking 1982 film. While the first movie didn’t meet box office expectations, it carved out a niche as the first feature-length film heavily reliant on computer-generated imagery. Jeff Bridges’ Kevin Flynn gets trapped in a ruthless digital world designed by him.

Sci-fi purists were thrilled when Disney revived this franchise in 2010 with Tron: Legacy, directed by future Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski. Reflecting on the series’ journey, Bridges remarked,

This next chapter reboots some classic elements while adding new faces and fresh music—a combination that promises to rekindle fan excitement once more when it hits theaters.

