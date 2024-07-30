Nicole Kidman Reflects on Marriage and Filming ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ with Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman has shared some rare and intriguing memories of her married days with Tom Cruise. The 57-year-old Australian actress was married to the now 61-year-old action star from 1990 until 2001, during which they starred together in Stanley Kubrick’s critically acclaimed film Eyes Wide Shut.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Nicole reflected on director Stanley Kubrick’s approach to directing their scenes in the erotic thriller. She expressed her belief that Kubrick was “mining” their marriage for inspiration.
I suppose he was mining it… There were ideas he was interested in. He’d ask a lot of questions… Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it’s a triangle. Because one person could feel ganged up on. But he was aware of that and knew how to manage us.
The actress went on to reveal details about their filming experience, where she and Tom stayed in a film trailer over the course of the two-year shooting process. They grew close to co-star Sydney Pollack during this time.
By the end, we’re learning how to make pasta because he’s a great cook, Sydney. Stanley would come to our trailer, we’d eat. In the little kitchen in our trailer, Sydney would make this unbelievable artichoke pasta with (Parmigiano-)Reggiano and this incredible olive oil and roast chicken.
Providing further insight into their married life during the film’s production, Nicole added,
We had a home 10 minutes away, but we lived in that trailer. Tom and I shared it because Stanley would say, ‘You’re not each getting a trailer. We can’t afford it.’ Tom had a smaller area because he was running stuff. And he’d play video games. That was when (Minesweeper) was big. So there was a lot of that.
The hustle and bustle of the shoot didn’t seem to hinder Kidman and Cruise’s relationship at the time but did emphasize just how immersive and intense Kubrick’s working methods could be.
Post-divorce, Kidman found love again with country singer Keith Urban, marrying him in 2006. Together, they have two daughters. As for Cruise, he married Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes in 2006, and together they have a daughter named Suri Cruise before parting ways in 2012.
Reflecting on her time working under Kubrick’s direction while navigating her real-life relationship added a layer of profound complexity to Kidman’s portrayal on screen.
